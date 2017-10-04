Author Chronicles the Great Sacrifice and Mercy of Jesus Christ

“The Atonement of Jesus Christ: Our Advocate with the Father,” by Timothy C. Halstrom, conveys groundbreaking insights into the Savior’s vicarious, sacrificial death and His perfect love for all mankind. The greatest contribution this work makes to the individual reader is its ability to inspire the realization that the Atonement of Jesus Christ is more than redemptive; it is transformative in the lives of those who accept the challenge to become more like the Savior.

When the world is filled with darkness, too many people are overshadowed with pain, sorrow and difficulties. This book teaches how the light of Christ disperses the darkness, bringing hope and true happiness into the lives of anyone who accepts the greater part of the gift of His Atonement.



The work focuses on the single most significant event to ever occur in the history of the world. Readers will be shepherded through an in-depth understanding the Atonement of Jesus Christ. They will encounter important insights into the infallible truth of Jesus Christ’s unfailing love and sacrificial death which brings about the reconciliation of the Father and fallen human kind. The pages of the book were carefully organized and written in chapters to ensure that the details and principles are clearly stated to establish the necessary foundation for effectuating the promise of the Atonement in the life of the reader.



This book will encourage readers to recognize the very reason for mankind’s existence and how Jesus Christ gave Himself for the salvation of all. This knowledge will fill many hearts with love and appreciation for the Savior. It will strengthen faith, bring hope, and clarify many misconceptions and misperceptions of the Atonement. This is a must-have book for those who want to internalize the essence of living according to His will and finding their utmost purpose in this Earthly life. This book on Christ’s Atonement is a wonderful Christian read.



“The Atonement of Jesus Christ: Our Advocate with the Father” will be displayed in the coming 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair - Print on October 11, 2017. Be inspired and grab a copy!



“The Atonement of Jesus Christ: Our Advocate with the Father”

Written by Timothy C. Halstrom

Published by CreateSpace

Published date April 6, 2010

Paperback price $12.99



About the Author

Timothy “Tim” Halstrom is a trial lawyer with a law practice located in Montgomery, Alabama. He is a graduate of Auburn University (1977) and Samford University (1983) where he received his Juris Doctorate degree from Cumberland School of Law. He is also a retired Lt. Col. having served 26 years in the Army/National Guard, including a tour of duty in Viet Nam (1971-72), as a helicopter pilot.

Tim is a Bishop in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints having actively served for five years (1999-2004) in Montgomery, Alabama where he currently serves on the High Council of the Montgomery Alabama Stake. Tim is the author of “Happiness Found Along Life’s Way,” a collection of original proverbs which “if timely remembered and applied will make life easier and happier;” and “Room In The Inn, The Christmas Story with a Twist,” a fanciful tale imagining what might have happened had there been room in the inn for the Savior’s birth.