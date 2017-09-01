My Nintendo Championship Sweepstakes

One lucky My Nintendo member and a guest will get to go to New York City to join the live audience cheering on the competition at the Nintendo World Championships 2017!

Enter by 5 p.m. PT on Sept. 8 for a chance to witness Nintendo history in the making and win a VIP package that includes:

A trip for two to New York City

Two-night hotel stay

Tickets to the Championship Event

To enter or see the official rules, visit http://nwc.nintendo.com/sweepstakes, sign in, and hit the entry button. Good luck!

If you don’t have a Nintendo Account yet, you can create one now and enter the sweepstakes.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S./D.C. and Canada (excl. Quebec); age 13+. “Sweepstakes Period” is 9:00:01am PT on 9/1/17 to 4:59:59pm PT on 9/8/17. To enter, log-in to the Sweepstakes website with your Nintendo Account at nwc.nintendo.com/sweepstakes/, and click the “enter now” button to agree to the Official Rules (creating a Nintendo Account is free at accounts.nintendo.com/register). Limit 1 entry per person. 1 winner will be randomly selected to get a trip prize package for winner and a guest to attend the Nintendo World Championships 2017 to be held in NYC on 10/7/17 (includes round-trip coach class airfare if winner located more than 200 miles from NYC (ARV $1400); two nights lodging in one double-occupancy room (ARV $1000); $400 VISA gift card; and two tickets to Nintendo World Championships). Odds of winning depend on number of eligible participants. Details/restrictions apply; visit nwc.nintendo.com/sweepstakes-rules.pdf for full rules. Sponsor: Nintendo of America Inc., 4600 150th Ave NE, Redmond, WA 98052.