Finding Inspiration and Insight in Poetry

Social activist Dr. Robert Trabold describes writing poetry as a delightful endeavor that allows him to observe and express how he sees life—a river flowing each day. He shares his reflections and views in life to inspire and motivate in his book, “Watching the River Flow by: Selected Poems.”



This collection of poetry tackles the different facets of human life. Some of the poems also deal with spirituality, highlighting the role of God in people’s lives. This book reflects the rich life the author led, from his experiences in participating in the civil rights and anti-war movements to exploring social injustices and other issues that plague the everyday life. Evocative and insightful, these poems will help readers fathom realities and find inspiration and beauty from nature.



“Watching the River Flow By: Selected Poems” was featured at the BookExpo America 2017, held at the Javits Center in New York City. LitFire Publishing displayed the book from May 31 to June 2.





About the Author

Robert Trabold, PhD, is delighted by writing poetry. His career as a writer is made possible by his rich academic background. A social activist since the sixties, he has done a good deal of work with the immigrants all over the country. The author presently resides in New York City.



