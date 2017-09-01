Huge Payouts recorded at Reel Vegas Casino

The newcomer to the mobile casino market ReelVegas.com has had a busy 2017 processing some pretty big winners.



Reel Vegas has taken the mobile gaming market by storm in 2017, offering a large choice of pioneering slot machine games to its customers.



Reel Vegas Marketing Manager Frankie Townsend: said: “We have invested heavily in ensuring each and every casino customer receives Fantastic Value For Money.”



“Unlike some other casinos in the market place we have opted to ensure our game servers are optimised to ensure 100% accessibility at the highest possible level.”



We also offer some pretty substantial progressive Jackpot slot games such as Cleopatra Plus, Siberian Storm and many more. In fact some of our MEGA Jackpots are over £500,000 (That’s Over Half a Million pounds).



“It shows how much of a success this has been, with hundreds of new customers joining up and record winning payouts for our customers. We believe in Fair and Reliable gaming that can be enjoyed in a safe and secure environment.”



The Reel Vegas Slot games are available to play on desktop, mobile and tablet devices and is compatible with various mobile operating systems such as iOS, etc.



The games are powered by Nektan (Gibraltar) Limited and are licensed by the Government of Gibraltar (RGL No.54) and by the UK Gambling Commission - Licence 000-039107-R-319400-005.



About Reel Vegas



ReelVegas.com is a Gibraltar and UK Licensed online casino operator, providing some of the most played slot machine games. Other brand names are also operated under the Nektan umbrella, such as Chomp Casino and new IGT Casino games added monthly.



Registered Address:

Reel Vegas

The Gridiron Building

1 Pancras Square

Kings Cross

London

N1C 4AG

UK