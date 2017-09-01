Survivor of the Great Depression Publishes His Third Book

We meet someone not by coincidence but for a purpose. But whatever the purpose may be, it always affects how we live our life. In “Delta ’Shine” by Joe Werner, witness how the encounter of four people changed their lives forever.



Set in the 1940s in the outskirts of Holly Grove, Mississippi, “Delta ’Shine” introduces us to four characters, namely, Hoyt, Jenny, Sissy, and Randy—each of them running away from their own demons. They come face to face with a real-life demon named Ethan, an evil moonshiner. Together, they plan to defeat him. But first, they have to stop running and face the darkness that lurks inside them.



Tim Bledsoe, a reader from Phoenix, Arizona, comments: “It’s been a long time since I have felt this thrill and melodramatic experience while reading a book.”



“Delta ’Shine” is available in major online retailers. You can get more information about Joe Werner and his work at www.joewernerjr.com.





“Delta ’Shine”

Written by Joe Werner

Hardcover | $27.99

Paperback | $16.95

Kindle | $3.99



Book copies are available at www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and other online book retailers.





About the Author



Joe Werner is a survivor of the Great Depression. His experiences from the terrifying occurrences of the Depression led him to write “The Tinsmith’s Son” and “Skid Row.” When he’s not busy writing, he and his wife, Amelia, enjoy traveling around the United States or playing golf.

