Is God’s Love Enough?

Sometimes, life throws challenges that seem impossible to overcome. Fortunately, the Lord is always there to listen to and help everyone out, especially in times of need. Helen Goldie’s “Life: God’s Plan; The Wonder of It All” is a testament to the wonders of God’s compassion and mercy.



The memoir recounts the struggles Helen and her husband, Archie, faced during their days as missionaries. The couple’s days weren’t always filled with sunshine and rainbows: trials seemed to hound them, one after the other. Despite their difficulties, the two kept their firm faith in the Lord. With God’s guidance, Helen and Archie managed to get through their obstacles.



The book aims to instill a sense of resiliency to readers as they face their own set of problems. It also encourages them to seek refuge in God’s faith and love while traversing through life.



More information on the book is available at Helen’s website, www.lifegodsplan.com.





“Life: God’s Plan; The Wonder of It All”

Written by Helen Goldie

Paperback | $19.00

Kindle | $9.99



Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Author



Canadian-born Helen Goldie is a devout servant of the Lord. She and her husband, Archie, did plenty of work for three Canadian churches. The couple had also served the Baptist Convention of Ontario and Quebec. They relocated to Washington, DC, in 1981 due to Archie being appointed as the director of Baptist World Aid. Together, they have five children.

