FIFA Appeal Committee confirms stadium ban against Bosnia and Herzegovina

The FIFA Appeal Committee has decided to reject the appeal lodged by the Football Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina and confirmed the sanctions imposed on 20 July 2017 by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee in relation to the incidents which occurred during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ qualifying match between Bosnia and Herzegovina and Greece on 9 June 2017.

The FIFA Appeal Committee concluded that a ban on playing the next match of the preliminary competition of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ in the stadium in which the aforementioned incidents occurred, coupled with a fine amounting to CHF 30,000 and a warning, was appropriate given the circumstances of the case and the disciplinary record of the Football Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The decision of the FIFA Appeal Committee is available ​here​.