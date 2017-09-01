TomTom Sports Launches Fitness Age and Personalised Workouts

TomTom (TOM2) today launches Fitness Age, Fitness Points and Personalised Workouts across their sports watch range[1]. Combined, these new features give users the tools they need to work out smarter, achieve their fitness goals faster and live a healthier lifestyle.

· TomTom Fitness Age shows users how fit they really are;

· TomTom Fitness Points give users direct feedback about their exercise to improve their Fitness Age over time;

· TomTom Personalised Workouts provide step-by-step exercise guidance tailored to an individual’s fitness level and exercise goals.

Corinne Vigreux, co-founder and managing director TomTom Consumer said: “I always wonder when I exercise whether my efforts have any impact on my fitness level and I know I am not the only one. By introducing Fitness Age and Fitness Points we have now designed a reliable way to measure your fitness level. We are proud to introduce a ‘personal coach on your wrist’ to motivate you when you need to do more and acknowledge your efforts when you’ve done enough.”

TomTom Fitness Age & Fitness Points

TomTom Fitness Age provides users with an age relating to their personal fitness level. It is based on their VO2 max and compares their fitness level to their age and gender. VO2 max (the maximum amount of oxygen an individual can consume per minute, for their body weight) is a key indicator of cardio fitness and a globally accepted measurement.

Based on your Fitness Age, you will earn Fitness Points every time you exercise. The greater the effort, the more points you achieve. Gain 100 Fitness Points per day to guide you in maintaining a healthy lifestyle. If you hit around 500 Fitness Points, three times a week, your Fitness Age will improve over time.

Urho Kujala, Professor of Sports & Exercise Medicine at the University of Jyväskylä, involved in the research used to develop TomTom Fitness Age, said: “Recent research has proven that the recommended exercise to optimally improve people’s health and fitness is personal and especially determined by their current fitness level. TomTom Fitness Age is based on this research, and takes these individuals factors into account. Therefore it is an overall better guide to becoming fitter than just the existing and absolute metrics such as steps, calories, and active time and users are more likely to live a healthier and fitter life.”

Personalised Workouts

Personalised Workouts offer users fifty running and cycling workouts directly on their TomTom Sports watch. Intensity and duration are automatically adjusted to reflect an individual’s fitness level. Personalised Workouts can help improve your Fitness Age, as well as support individual fitness ambitions such as running a marathon as well as fat burning, cycling or running speed and strength goals.

Additional updates

Phone notifications and Autopause are now also available across the TomTom sports watch range. Phone notifications allow you to see incoming phone calls and text messages on your watch. With Autopause, your TomTom Sports watch pauses automatically when you stop moving, preventing temporary breaks in activity from distorting your performance data.

TomTom Fitness Age and Fitness Points have been developed to give guidance and motivate everyone, no matter what their fitness level or fitness routine they enjoy. All the new features will be available via a software update across all our cardio Sports Products[2] and with the TomTom Sports app from September 2017.

[1] Available across TomTom Runner 2, TomTom Runner 3, TomTom Spark, TomTom Spark 3 and TomTom Adventurer

