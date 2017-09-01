Hurricane Harvey: Response & Live Updates

All AT&T retail stores in Austin, Corpus Christi, San Antonio, Laredo, and the Rio Grande Valley are open. Most retail stores in Houston are now open.

Additional AT&T store closures are listed below. Please call your local store for details, if needed.

The following stores are closed:

Baytown - 4868-B GARTH RD

Beaumont - 4460 DOWLEN ROAD

Columbus - 104 SHULT DRIVE

Kingwood - 4536 KINGWOOD DR

Nederland - 8445 MEMORIAL BOULEVARD

Portofino - 19075 IH 45 SOUTH

Silver Lake - 10420 BROADWAY STE 112

All AT&T Retail Stores in Louisiana are Open

Please call your local store if you have any questions.

AT&T Deploying Drones to Areas Affected by Hurricane Harvey

We’re deploying a fleet of 25 drones to areas in Southeast Texas impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

We’ll inspect cell towers to determine the hurricane impact on our network. Using drones lets us access areas that can’t be reached by cars or trucks because of flooding.

Drones can take HD video and photos of a cell site, giving us a birds’ eye view of the tower. This offers high-quality visuals of equipment, components and cabling so our engineers can remotely view cell sites safely from the ground – all in real time.

We also plan to deploy 2 Satellite Cell on Wheels (Sat COLTs) in Beaumont, Texas and stage 12 more in the area to support customers and first responders following the second landfall of Tropical Storm Harvey.