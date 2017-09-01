Henkel closes acquisition of Nattura Laboratorios

Henkel has successfully closed the acquisition of Nattura Laboratorios, S.A. de C.V., headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico. The agreement to acquire Nattura Laboratorios and associated companies in the USA, Colombia and Spain was signed on March 8, 2017.

With this acquisition, Henkel strengthens its Hair Professional business and significantly expands its market positions in Mexico and the USA. The transaction includes a portfolio of leading brands in Henkel’s core category Hair Professional. Major brands are Pravana and Tec Italy. In the fiscal year 2016, Nattura Laboratorios generated sales of more than 100 million euros.

“This acquisition is part of our strategy to strengthen our position in attractive markets and categories and will reinforce Henkel’s global No. 3 position in the hair professional business,” said Henkel CEO Hans Van Bylen.

“The strong brands of Nattura Laboratorios are a perfect fit for our Beauty Care business. This transaction provides an excellent platform for further growth in the attractive Latin American market and further expands our strong presence in North America,” said Pascal Houdayer, Executive Vice President and responsible for Henkel’s Beauty Care business.

“This transaction shows once more our strong capabilities to identify and execute attractive and compelling acquisitions,” said CFO Carsten Knobel.

Both parties agreed to not disclose any financial details of the transaction.

Nattura is a Mexico-based hair care company serving with its main associated companies in the USA and Colombia the Latin and North American market. The business was founded in 1982. With its main brands Pravana and Tec Italy it operates primarily in the professional hair care segment. In 2016, the business reported sales of more than 100 million euros.

