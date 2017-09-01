September Casino Quest Rewards Blackjack and Video Poker Players at Intertops Poker and Juicy Stakes

The September Casino Quest at Intertops Poker and Juicy Stakes will award a $50 bonus to all players that hit designated Blackjack and Video Poker hands. To collect their reward, players need one natural Blackjack and three Clubs Blackjacks as well as five straights and one hand with two pairs in video poker.



September Casino Quest Requirements

To collect a $50 casino bonus, players must hit the following by the end of September:

Blackjack

Natural Blackjack: Ace with 10, Jack, Queen or King of any suit. (1X)

Hearts Blackjack: A natural blackjack in Clubs (3X)

Video Poker

Two pair: Two cards of a matching rank, another two cards of a different matching rank and on side card. (1X)

Straight: Five non-suited cards in numerical sequence. (5X)

The bonus will be credited instantly when all hands have been hit. Winnings can be cashed out once the 15X wagering requirement has been met. Further details are available under the Casino Promotions tab in the poker rooms.



The casinos have several types of Blackjack and dozens of video poker games but to qualify for the Casino Quest only regular Blackjack and Aces and Faces, Deuces Wild, Tens or Better and Double Joker Poker video poker are eligible.



The busiest online poker rooms on the Horizon Poker Network, Intertops Poker and Juicy Stakes welcome players from all over the world. In addition to online poker, they also have a wide selection of casino games from Lucktap, Worldmatch and Betsoft.



