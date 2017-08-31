Scania in record delivery of hybrid vehicles to Norway

“This is an example of Scania’s wide range of sustainable transport solutions,” says Karin Rådström, Senior Vice President and head of Buses and Coaches at Scania. “We’re not focusing on one solution, but many, which has helped us to fulfil the customer’s requirements.”

The delivery includes Scania Citywide LE Suburban Hybrid, Scania Citywide LE Suburban and Scania Higer A30 buses, each in a range of specifications. All buses can run on biodiesel. The buses will go into service in July 2018 and will be operated by transport company Boreal Buss, on behalf of the public transport operator Agder Kollektivtrafikk. Boreal Buss already operates 170 Scania buses in Norway.

The deal also includes a seven-year contract for Scania’s repair and maintenance programme Fleet Care. Fleet Care improves total fleet utilisation, provides better cost control and can also have a positive impact on cash flow. Scania’s engineers and technicians continuously diagnose and plan preventive action, thereby minimising disruptions in the transport flow.

In addition to being Scania’s biggest order for hybrid buses yet, the order is also Norsk Scania’s biggest bus order yet. Norsk Scania, Scania’s subsidiary in Norway, has 45 service points across the country. The company employs some 1,000 people, mainly in the service business.