Global Wellness Summit Attendees Will Be First to Experience “Purposeful Design” at a Conference

The rise of the “healthy meeting,” with more nutritious food, movement and mindfulness for attendees, is a major global trend. But the 500+ delegates to the Global Wellness Summit (GWS), taking place at The Breakers Palm Beach, Florida from Oct. 9-11, will experience a first: the transformation of all conference spaces by a unique process called “purposeful design” for human well-being.

Partnering with NYC-based EcoChi, a company that blends modern, evidence-based design principles (like biophilia, biomimicry and environmental psychology) with millennia-old strategies (i.e., Chinese feng shui, the design wisdom of the Mayans, or Vastu Vidya principles from ancient India), the Summit spaces will be transformed into places that ignite attendees’ senses and enhance their brainpower and well-being. EcoChi’s system, marrying green practices with lessons learned from science and ancient cultures, has been globally recognized as a groundbreaking wellness design standard, and has been implemented in residences, workplaces, restaurants and hospitality properties around the world since 2009.

And EcoChi’s founder and president, Debra Duneier, the author of “EcoChi: Designing the Human Experience”, will present on “The Experience of Purposeful Interior Design” at the Summit, and also be interviewed by Jared Weiner (Chief Strategy Officer, The Future Hunters) on the topic.

“In a three-month design process, I’ve worked with EcoChi architect and interior designer, Denise Pezzulo, to create a unique experience for Summit delegates that uses natural elements, geometric and mathematical measures, and environmental psychology, to transform how people will feel at the conference: making them comfortable, energized, focused, and in time with the natural rhythms of life,” noted Duneier. “Because life is lived – and conferences are experienced – the way they are designed.”

“We’re thrilled that Debra Duneier and her company, EcoChi, have generously donated their incredible design services to bring our Summit meeting spaces to life,” said Nancy Davis, GWS Chief Creative Officer and Executive Director. “We will learn just how this is achieved when Debra offers insights into her process at the conference. This is the first time we have incorporated ‘purposeful design’ into our event; it fits perfectly with our theme of Living a Well Life.”

