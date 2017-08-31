Renault and Ferrovial set up new car sharing service in Madrid

Ferrovial Services and Renault have signed an agreement to implement a car sharing service in Madrid. The project will start up with an initial fleet of 500 electric vehicles located within the M-30 beltway and in some adjoining areas.

This new car-sharing service in Madrid will become a reality thanks to the expertise of 2 leading companies.

This new-sharing service combines Ferrovial Services’ capacities in the area of municipal services and environmentally-friendly solutions with Renault’s experience as Europe’s foremost supplier of electric cars and a leading brand in the field of sustainable mobility. The Madrid car sharing service will use the new ZOE. It is currently the only mass-market electric car on the market to offer an NEDC range of 400km, equivalent to about 300km in real-world conditions, thereby extending range and usage time and adressing an even larger number of users.

About Ferrovial www.ferrovial.es

Ferrovial is one of the world’s leading infrastructure operators and municipal services companies, committed to developing sustainable solutions. The company has 97,000 employees and operates in over 20 countries. Its main business areas are: Toll Roads, Services, Construction and Airports. It is a member of Spain’s blue-chip IBEX 35 index and is also included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index and FTSE4Good; all its operations are conducted in compliance with the principles of the UN Global Compact, which the company adopted in 2002.



About Groupe Renault www.groupe.renault.com

Groupe Renault has been making cars since 1898. This international multi-brand group has sold more than 120,000 EVs worldwide. Renault pioneered the electric vehicle in Europe. Today it is the European market leader for both electric cars and electric vans. One in four EVs sold in Europe is a Renault. Renault is the only manufacturer to offer a full range of EVs, i.e. the ZOE, Twizy and Kangoo Z.E. to cover a wide variety of uses. Its vision is to roll out the all-electric vehicle on a large scale. It continuously innovates to make every day electric motoring easy and pleasant, through its attractive and affordable vehicles, as well as through the development of the electric mobility ecosystem.