Speedo and Samsung Bring Industry-Leading Swim Tracking Capabilities to Gear Fit2 Pro and Gear Sport

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. and Speedo International Ltd. are helping swimmers across the globe track their activity with access to Speedo’s best-in-class swimming platform, Speedo On. The Speedo On swim tracking app will be featured on Samsung’s new Gear Sport and Gear Fit2 Pro. Both devices are 5 ATM certified for water resistance in up to 50-meters. With instant access to Speedo On, the Gear Sport and Gear Fit2 Pro become the ideal companion for any swim.

The Speedo On tracking app measures key swim metrics including lap count, lap time and stroke type to easily track and incorporate swim achievements into personal fitness goals. Paired with the two new devices, consumers have options for what works best to complement their activity needs in the water; Gear Sport is a sleek and stylish smartwatch with premium features while the Gear Fit2 Pro is an all-new ergonomic fitness band with continuous heart rate monitoring and GPS tracking. The data from Speedo On is also compatible with Samsung Health, Samsung’s comprehensive fitness tracking platform, to deliver a broader picture of health and wellness information.

The new Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro features the Speedo On swim tracking app pre-installed, which is powered by Speedo’s expertly developed algorithm for optimum accuracy and seamless data transfer into the Speedo On web-based platform. Developed for data driven fitness swimmers, the interactive swim tracking platform acts as a comprehensive training partner. It offers analysis of your swims and tracks your progress against your fitness goals, along with additional training programs, tips and advice tailored to you - developed by some of the world’s best coaches and athletes. Speedo On, also gives swim a social dimension, allowing you to follow other swimmers, take part in challenges and share achievements. On both the Samsung Gear Sport and Gear Fit2 Pro the Speedo On app enables swimmers to complete time trials and get their SWOLF score (a swim efficiency measure).

Kiseon Kim, Vice President of Wearable Product Strategy Team at Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics said:

“Our Gear customers have been looking for more water-resistant products, and now with the Speedo partnership and the Gear Sport and Gear Fit2 Pro, we are delivering the best experience to meet their demands. As we look to meet the changing needs of consumers and their desire to track a range of activities and wellness factors – we are excited to bring these unique capabilities to consumers who love to be in the water.”

Rob Hicking, Brand Director at Speedo International said:

“Speedo is committed to inspiring more people to get into the pool to achieve their fitness goals. Our collaboration with Samsung is the first of its kind and brings the very best of Samsung’s technological innovation together with Speedo’s swim expertise to provide fitness focused swimmers with a completely new level of tracking. We look forward to seeing what we can achieve together in the pool.”