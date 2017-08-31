NETGEAR debuts DIY WiFi for small businesses with Orbi Pro WiFi system

NETGEAR®, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR), the leading provider of networking devices that power small and medium-sized business (SMBs), is introducing the Orbi Pro WiFi System to provide growing businesses with secure, reliable, and blazing fast WiFi. The Orbi™ Pro Tri-band WiFi System for Small Businesses by NETGEAR (SRK60) with patented Fastlane3 technology joins the award-winning Orbi Tri-Band Home WiFi System product family as the industry’s first purpose-built WiFi solution specifically designed for small business owners to install themselves.

Orbi Pro is the perfect WiFi solution for commercial locations such as professional offices, restaurants, retail, or bed and breakfast inns, which would benefit from easy to set up WiFi. With Orbi Pro, there is no wiring, professional installation, or added IT costs.

“Many small businesses would find value in having WiFi for their guests, employees and business systems, but the cost and complexity of setting up and managing such a network is beyond their means,” explained Nader Attar, senior product line manager for SMB WiFi and Security at NETGEAR. “The Orbi Pro Tri-band WiFi System guided install allows anyone to set up separate WiFi for guests, employees and business traffic. The product is designed to complement office décor and sit unobtrusively anywhere or be mounted out-of-the-way.”

NETGEAR’s patented FastLane3 Technology is made up of three critical components: (1) Tri-band WiFi, (2) a dedicated WiFi link from the extender to your router, and (3) optimized antenna design. The Orbi Pro Tri-band WiFi System includes an AC3000 router and matching satellite engineered to cover a site of 5,000 square feet, and up to 10,000 with two add-on satellites. With setup and management features that make it easy to add Orbi Pro satellites to cover larger areas, Orbi Pro delivers enterprise-class WiFi and advanced router features with the network performance and reliability a growing business demands.

Admin, Employee and Guest Networks

Orbi Pro comes with three pre-defined WiFi networks for traffic separation: an administrative network for business connectivity, an employee network for internet access, and a guest network for visitors to enjoy the internet.

Admin Network : Designed to provide access to critical infrastructure such as private servers, VoIP systems, or computers that contain sensitive data like patient files, Point of Sale (PoS) terminals, printers, etc. It enables access to the Gigabit Ethernet ports on Orbi for connecting wired devices.

: Designed to provide access to critical infrastructure such as private servers, VoIP systems, or computers that contain sensitive data like patient files, Point of Sale (PoS) terminals, printers, etc. It enables access to the Gigabit Ethernet ports on Orbi for connecting wired devices. Employee Network : Designed for employee BYODs (Bring Your Own Device) which need access to the internet, but do not need access to the systems on the Admin Network or the Gigabit Ethernet Ports. It has an SSID that is different than the admin network, and its password can be easily changed as employees leave.

: Designed for employee BYODs (Bring Your Own Device) which need access to the internet, but do not need access to the systems on the Admin Network or the Gigabit Ethernet Ports. It has an SSID that is different than the admin network, and its password can be easily changed as employees leave. Guest Access Network: Completely isolated from the other two networks, it is designed to be used by customers, patients, clients and other visitors. Their devices get access to the internet through a captive portal for only a limited amount of time as easily set by the network administrator.

Orbi Pro delivers the seamless WiFi performance to keep your company, employees, and customers online, for up to 40 simultaneous connections.

Key Features and Benefits of Orbi Pro

Easy setup without wires: Deliver business-class WiFi everywhere without requiring additional, complicated wiring or installation costs

Deliver business-class WiFi everywhere without requiring additional, complicated wiring or installation costs Tri-band high-speed WiFi: Delivers both reliable WiFi coverage and maximum internet speeds even as more devices connect through the fast, dedicated wireless connection between the Orbi Pro Router and Satellite

Delivers both reliable WiFi coverage and maximum internet speeds even as more devices connect through the fast, dedicated wireless connection between the Orbi Pro Router and Satellite Blazing-fast 802.11ac WiFi: Supports speeds up to 3Gbps (AC3000*)

Supports speeds up to 3Gbps (AC3000*) Multiple SSIDs: Defines 3 dedicated and completely isolated WiFi networks for your business, employees, and customers

Defines 3 dedicated and completely isolated WiFi networks for your business, employees, and customers Grows with your Business: Easily extends WiFi network coverage up to 10,0000 square feet with additional Orbi Satellite(s)

Easily extends WiFi network coverage up to 10,0000 square feet with additional Orbi Satellite(s) Seven Gigabit Ethernet ports (3 on the router and 4 on the satellite): Support wired connections for devices to the Admin Network

Support wired connections for devices to the Admin Network Advanced security options: Supports WPA/WPA2-PSK

Supports WPA/WPA2-PSK Flexible placement: Sits on a desktop or can be easily mounted to the ceiling or wall with included mounting solutions

Sits on a desktop or can be easily mounted to the ceiling or wall with included mounting solutions Easy management: Creates secure, personalized, business-grade WiFi in minutes through the Orbi app or any web browser

Pricing and Availability

Orbi Pro AC3000 Tri-band WiFi System (SRK60) for Small Businesses will be available worldwide in the coming month through authorized NETGEAR partners and other reseller channels and ecommerce sites at an MSRP of $499.99 (USD), £479.99 (GBP) and €529.99 (EUR).

More Information

NETGEAR is introducing Orbi Pro at the IFA trade show running September 1-6, where NETGEAR will offer technology demonstrations in Hall 3.2, Booth 202 of the Messe Berlin exhibition center.

Visit NETGEAR for more information on Orbi Pro for Businesses and the Orbi Tri-Band Home WiFi System product family. NETGEAR offers a broad array of other innovative wireless networking solutions designed for small and growing businesses.

