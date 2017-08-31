Mastercard Enables Garmin Users To Run and Shop At A Perfect Pace

Today Mastercard announced that it is adding payment capabilities to the newly launched Garmin® vívoactive® 3 to provide active customers a watch that frees them from having to carry their phone or wallet around. Mastercard will be enabling fitness enthusiasts to make contactless payments and pay by simply tapping their device at a contactless terminal at nearly 6.6 million merchant locations globally.

How It Works:

Garmin users will enter payment information in the Garmin Connect™ Mobile app (available in Apple and Android app stores) by scanning a card or manually entering their information.

Once the cardholders details are validated and app has synced with the smartwatch, the card is available for use.

The user can quickly launch their wallet from the controls menu and tap at a contactless terminal whenever they wish to make a payment.

“Technology is enabling fitness companies to provide athletes with the most comprehensive performance trackers we have seen in our time,” said Kiki Del Valle, senior vice president, Commerce for Every Device, Mastercard. “Adding payment capability to these devices is a natural next step to make training and fitness experiences more relevant, personal, and convenient.”

Bringing secure payment functionality to the Garmin vívoactive® 3 is the latest initiative within the Mastercard Commerce for Every Device program that is designed to provide consumers a safe and secure way to pay from any device of their choice. Simplicity and security are at the core of the Garmin Pay capability. By using Mastercard’s industry-leading token service, the 16-digit card number found on the front or back of a payment card is replaced by a unique alternate number or “token.” The token number is not only different from the card number but is also, on its own, useless, when trying to perform a transaction via a different device – making each transaction secure.

“We want to be true training partners and support the active lifestyles of our users,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of worldwide sales. “With Mastercard technology, our users no longer need to be tethered to their physical wallets and can pay for things in a safe, simple, and secure way. This partnership enables us to empower our consumers to use the device that is most convenient to them, with a high level of security.”

