Fall 2017 Family, Kids, Teen, School, and Educator Programs at the Guggenheim Museum

FOR FAMILIES

Second Sunday Family Tours

Sundays, October 8, November 12, December 10, January 14, 10:30 am–12 pm

Families with children ages 5 and up

The Guggenheim offers family-oriented tours that incorporate conversation and creative, hands-on gallery activities. These museum educator–led tours are organized around a single theme and highlight artworks on view from the Guggenheim’s permanent collection and special exhibitions.

$20 per family (includes admission and tour for two adults and up to four children), $15 members, free for Family and Kids Club members and Cool Culture families. Registration required at guggenheim.org/familyprograms.

Little Guggs

Wednesdays, October 11, 18, and 25, November 1, 8, and 15, 11 am–12 pm

Saturdays, October 14 and November 18, 11 am–12 pm

Caregivers with children ages 2–4

This program is designed for little art lovers and their parents and guardians. In each session, children and their parent or guardian explore one or two works on view and then make a work of art in our studio. The hour includes a short story, a trip to the galleries, and art-making activities.

$30 per family (includes admission, materials, and snacks), $15 members. Register for one session or all eight at guggenheim.org/familyprograms.

Drawing the Guggenheim: New York, Venice, Bilbao

Sunday, October 15, 10 am–4 pm

In a collaboration among sister museums Guggenheim Museum Bilbao, the Peggy Guggenheim Collection in Venice, and the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York, visitors to all museums on Sunday, October 15, have the opportunity to explore and sketch the buildings’ iconic architecture through a variety of public programs, tours, and workshops. Online, museum visitors can share their work and view drawings from around the world using #DrawingtheGugg.

New York events include:

Drawing the Guggenheim (10 am–1 pm): A workshop that uses drawing to study Frank Lloyd Wright’s design for the Guggenheim. After a short classroom presentation and guided tour, participants draw from various perspectives in the museum and then reflect on their discoveries together. No prior drawing experience is required. $25 per person, $20 for members (includes materials). Registration required.

A workshop that uses drawing to study Frank Lloyd Wright’s design for the Guggenheim. After a short classroom presentation and guided tour, participants draw from various perspectives in the museum and then reflect on their discoveries together. No prior drawing experience is required. $25 per person, $20 for members (includes materials). Registration required. Family Architecture Tour (10:30 am–12 pm): A family-friendly exploration of the Frank Lloyd Wright–designed building. For families with children ages 8 and up. $20 per family, $15 members, free for Family members; (includes admission). Registration required.

A family-friendly exploration of the Frank Lloyd Wright–designed building. For families with children ages 8 and up. $20 per family, $15 members, free for Family members; (includes admission). Registration required. Open Studio (1–4 pm): Drop-in architecture-focused projects in the Studio Art Lab. For families with children ages 3 and up. Free with admission, no registration required.

Drop-in architecture-focused projects in the Studio Art Lab. For families with children ages 3 and up. Free with admission, no registration required. Art in the Round (2 pm): An architecture-focused public tour for visitors of all ages. Free with admission, no registration required.

An architecture-focused public tour for visitors of all ages. Free with admission, no registration required. Drop-in Sketching (10 am–4 pm): Drawing prompts and materials for all visitors are available throughout the museum for self-directed exploration. Free with admission, no registration required.

Drawing prompts and materials for all visitors are available throughout the museum for self-directed exploration. Free with admission, no registration required. Film Screenings (11 am and 3:30 pm): In Frank Lloyd Wright’s Guggenheim Museum (2010), 85 min., architectural historian Neil Levine leads viewers through an engaging and personal tour of the building and its history. Screenings are free with museum admission and take place in the New Media Theater.

For more information, visit guggenheim.org/archtober.

Stroller Tours

Tuesdays, October 24, November 21, and December 19, 3–4 pm

Caregivers with children up to 24 months

These interactive, museum educator–led tours of the Guggenheim’s current exhibitions are offered for caregivers and their babies. Expect touchable objects, art making, and great adult conversation.

$25 per stroller (includes admission), free for Family and Kids Club members. Single strollers and front baby carriers only. Register for one stroller and up to four adults at guggenheim.org/familyprograms.

Family Tour and Studio Workshop: Art and China

Sunday, November 19, 10:30 am–12:30 pm

For families with children ages 8 and up

In this special Family Tour and Workshop, join Art and China after 1989: Theater of the World exhibition artist Zhang Hongtu to explore some of the processes and materials he uses in his work.

$30 per family (includes admission, workshop materials, and tour for two adults and up to four children), $20 members, free for Family and Kids Club members. Registration required at guggenheim.org/familyprograms.

FOR KIDSArt after School

Eight Tuesdays, October 17–December 19, 4–6:15 pm

Ages 8–11

In this after-school program, kids explore the museum’s permanent collection, special exhibitions, and spectacular Frank Lloyd Wright–designed architecture. In the studio, they learn about a wide range of art-making techniques, including collage, drawing, painting, photography, printmaking, and sculpture. Program concludes with an exhibition for family and friends.

$400 (includes family pass, materials, snacks, and photographs of the program), $350 members. Registration required at guggenheim.org/kids. Financial assistance is available upon request. For more information, call 212 360 4254 or e-mail ckeogh@guggenheim.org..

Midwinter Break Camp

February 19–23, 9:30 am–4 pm

Ages 8–11

Kids focus on building and improving their creative skills through gallery and studio explorations in these exciting vacation day camps. With teaching artists, participants explore works on view in the museum. In the studio, they develop a personal style through a variety of artistic mediums, new approaches, and techniques.

$600 (includes family pass, materials, and snacks), $500 members. Registration required at guggenheim.org/kids. Financial assistance is available upon request. For more information, call 212 360 4254 or e-mail ckeogh@guggenheim.org..

FOR MIDDLE SCHOOLERS AND TEENSArt Making for Middle Schoolers

Ten Mondays, January 29–April 30, 4–6:15 pm

Grades 6–8

Middle school students build artistic abilities in a creative and supportive environment. Led by a Guggenheim teaching artist, this studio program includes visits to the galleries, art making in a wide range of mediums, and the development of a personal portfolio of works.

$500 (includes family pass, materials, and snacks), $400 members. Registration is required at guggenheim.org/kids. Financial assistance is available upon request. For more information, call 212 360 4254 or e-mail ckeogh@guggenheim.org..

Behind the Scenes: A Teen Course

Five Mondays, February 12–April 9, 4:30–6:30 pm

Grades 9–12

This program gives high schoolers an exclusive glimpse into the history and inner workings of the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum. Over the course of several weeks, students explore the museum’s beginnings, its evolving collection, and its special exhibitions with museum insiders like curators, conservators, and educators. By visiting the galleries after hours and participating in brief lectures and group discussions, students gain a deeper understanding of how this unique institution functions and what happens behind closed doors.

$250, $200 members. Registration is required at guggenheim.org/teenprograms. Financial assistance is available upon request. For more information, call 212 423 3668 or e-mail jwarren@guggenheim.org..

Teen Volunteers at the Guggenheim

Saturdays and Sundays, 10 am–4 pm

Energetic, outgoing, and articulate high school students are invited to apply to volunteer on weekends. Volunteers assist staff in facilitating Family Programs by greeting families, distributing materials, and assisting with gallery activities.

To apply, send a statement of interest to familyprograms@guggenheim.org?subject=Weekend%20Volunteer and include “Weekend Volunteer” in the subject line.

FOR EDUCATORSFrank Lloyd Wright: A Workshop for Educators

Saturday, September 9, 9:30 am–4 pm

A full-day workshop devoted to the work of modern architect Frank Lloyd Wright. Focused on his legacy and his relevance for students today, the workshop begins at the Museum of Modern Art with an interactive tour of the exhibition Frank Lloyd Wright at 150: Unpacking the Archive. The exhibition includes architectural drawings, models, photographs, and scrapbooks, along with a number of works that have rarely or never been publicly exhibited. After the tour, participants head to the Frank Lloyd Wright at 150 studio, where they have the opportunity to explore the design process through hands-on activities. The workshop concludes with an in-depth look at one of Wright’s most iconic buildings, the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum.

$50 (includes materials), limited to 20 participants. Registration required at https://momalearning.wufoo.com/forms/frank-lloyd-wright-a-workshop-for-educators/.

Educator Workshop: Josef Albers in Mexico

Saturday, November 18, 2017 10 am–1 pm

A three-hour workshop exploring the color theory developed by Josef Albers with his seminal pedagogical project Interactions of Color (1963). Educators experiment with two or three of these exercises in a workshop led by Fritz Horstman, Artist Residency and Education Coordinator at the Josef and Anni Albers Foundation. Organized in conjunction with the exhibition Joseph Albers in Mexico. There is no prerequisite of painting or color-theory experience.

$25 (includes materials), $20 members. Limited to 20 participants.

FOR SCHOOL GROUPS

These guided programs are facilitated by museum educators. All programs accommodate students with special needs. For more information or to schedule a program, call 212 423 3637 or visit guggenheim.org/schools.

Gallery Tour

Grades 2–12

60- or 90-minute interactive gallery tour.

$225/$300 per 30-student group. Financial assistance is available upon request. For more information, call 212 423 3637 or e-mail ejones@guggenheim.org..

Tour and Workshop

Grades 2–12

2.5-hour interactive gallery tour and hands-on workshop.

$400 per 30-student group.

Guggenheim for All: Reaching Students on the Autism Spectrum

All grade levels

This customized, multiple-session program includes visits to the classroom and the museum for students and their families.

$500 per class (financial assistance available upon request). For more information or to schedule a program, call 212 423 3637 or visit guggenheim.org/schools.

ONGOINGOpen Studios

Sundays, 1–4 pm

Families with children ages 3 and up

Stop by the Sackler Center Studio Art Lab and create a work of art inspired by themes and materials from the Guggenheim’s current exhibitions. Free with admission.

Family Activity Packs

Saturdays and Sundays, 10 am–4 pm

Families with children ages 4 and up

The Family Activity Pack prompts conversation, provides information about works on view, and offers hands-on activities for visitors of all ages to explore the Guggenheim on their own. A Permanent Collection Pack is also available. Available at the Family Activity Kiosk on Saturdays and Sundays. Free with museum admission.

Family Activity Guides

Daily, 10 am–4 pm

Families with children ages 4 and up

Pick up a Family Activity Guide from the Admissions desk to engage the whole family in fun gallery activities and discussion suggestions. Free with museum admission.

-----

VISITOR INFORMATION

Admission: Adults $25, students/seniors (65+) $18, members and children under 12 free. The Guggenheim’s free app, available with admission or by download to personal devices, offers an enhanced visitor experience. The app features rich multimedia content on special exhibitions, the Guggenheim’s landmark building, and artworks in the museum’s permanent collection. Verbal Description guides for select exhibitions are also included for visitors who are blind or have low vision. The Guggenheim app is supported by Bloomberg Philanthropies.

Museum Hours: Sun-Wed 10 am–5:45 pm, Fri 10 am–5:45 pm, Sat 10 am–7:45 pm, closed Thurs. On Saturdays, beginning at 5:45 pm, the museum hosts Pay What You Wish. For general information, call 212 423 3500 or visit the museum online at guggenheim.org.