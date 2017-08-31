Russian Gazpromneft Submit its Proposed Plan to Develop two Iranian

(NIOC) _ Russian Gazpromneft has submitted its proposed plan to develop the two fields of Changouleh and Cheshmeh Khosh on Monday.

Amir Hossein Zamaninia Deputy Minister of Oil at international affairs and commerce had a meeting with Gazpromneft’s deputy manager in which the both party discussed the proposed development plan.

The Russian company’s plan was due to be comprehensively described to National Iranian Oil Company’s managers to analyze whether it would be confirmed so to take steps forward to put the plan into action based on NIOC’s terms and conditions.

Pointing out the joint cooperation roadmap signed earlier with his counterpart, Zamaninia stated that “there will be more opportunities to exchange the up-to-date technologies of EOR in the form of workshops.”

Gazpromneft is the fourth oil company in Russia, which operates as a subsidiary of Gazprom.