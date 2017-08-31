Nestlé Skin Health announces its intention to cease operations at its Egerkingen Factory

Nestlé Skin Health has today announced its intention to cease operations at its Egerkingen factory. This may result in a reduction of about 190 positions.

Production volumes in Egerkingen are and have been very low, resulting in underutilization of assets and hence additional pressure on manufacturing cost. Nestlé Skin Health does not foresee a significant volume increase over the next years in Egerkingen, even taking into account growth forecasts for markets served by the factory.

Nestlé Skin Health intends to transfer manufacturing activities from the Egerkingen site to its other Nestlé Skin Health manufacturing facilities across the world and move its Swiss sales office and the consumer business unit to other locations in Switzerland. The transfer will happen in several waves over the next 12 to 18 months.

The move comes as part of Nestlé Skin Health’s global transformation programme, which includes a review of operations worldwide. Nestle Skin Health is continuously reviewing and adapting its portfolio, simplifying the organization, reviewing its business models, and assessing its geographic footprint.

Nestlé Skin Health understands that this is an uncertain period for employees at the Egerkingen site and will put measures in place to support them through this difficult period. The company will work closely with employees to find a solution for every one of them, with meetings starting as soon as possible.

About Nestlé Skin Health

