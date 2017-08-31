Hilton Announces Signing Of First Hilton Hotels & Resorts Property In Guatemala

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) today announces the signing of Hilton Guatemala City as its latest development and conversion project. Owned by Profesionales en Turismo, S.A., the existing property will undergo a renovation and is expected to open in Q4 2018 as the flagship brand’s debut in the country.

“The opening of our first Hilton Hotels & Resorts property in Guatemala speaks to our commitment to further expand our brands in Latin America,” said Mario Carbone, director of development, Central America and Yucatan, Hilton. “Through the addition of this property to our growing portfolio, our team will bring quality service and comfortable accommodations to travelers visiting Guatemala’s leading cultural and historical hub.”

A hacienda-style property, Hilton Guatemala City will boast 130 spacious guest rooms and suites with views of the city and the hotel’s beautifully landscaped gardens. The hotel will feature elegant colonial architecture with lavish décor, an outdoor pool, fitness center, and a signature restaurant, lobby bar and coffee shop.

For weddings, meetings and other gatherings, Hilton Guatemala City will offer approximately 3,000 square feet of event space with seven meeting rooms, including a ballroom. Services will include on-site catering, state-of-the-art audio-visual equipment, the latest video conferencing technology and a talented staff to assist in coordinating events.

Located at Kilometro 9.5 CA-1 in Complejo Vista Real, in the capital of Guatemala, the hotel will be situated alongside the Carretera a El Salvador, a major artery connecting the hotel to the main commercial and office districts of the city. Guests can visit Antigua Guatemala, a picturesque colonial town with rich history, or take a short hike up Cerro de la Cruz, which offers breathtaking views overlooking the Volcán de Agua.

Hilton Guatemala City will also be a part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s 14 distinct hotel brands. Members who book directly have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi and access to the Hilton Honors mobile app.

Hilton currently has a portfolio of more than 100 hotels and resorts open and welcoming travelers in Latin America, including 14 in Central America. The company is actively pursuing additional Latin American growth opportunities and currently has a robust pipeline of more than 70 hotels throughout the region, including nearly 10 projects in Central America.

More information on recent and upcoming Hilton Hotels & Resorts openings is available at news.hilton.com/openings.

For nearly a century, Hilton Hotels & Resorts has been proudly welcoming the world’s travelers. With more than 570 hotels across six continents, Hilton Hotels & Resorts provides the foundation for memorable travel experiences and values every guest who walks through its doors. As the flagship brand of Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts continues to set the standard for hospitality, providing new product innovations and services to meet guests’ evolving needs. Hilton Hotels & Resorts is a part of the award-winning Hilton Honors program. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can’t be found anywhere else, free standard Wi-Fi and digital amenities like digital check-in with room selection and Digital Key (select locations), available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Begin your journey at www.hilton.com

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company, with a portfolio of 14 world-class brands comprising more than 5,000 properties with more than 825,000 rooms in 103 countries and territories. Hilton is dedicated to fulfilling its mission to be the world’s most hospitable company by delivering exceptional experiences – every hotel, every guest, every time. The company’s portfolio includes Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by HiltonTM, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by HiltonTM, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton and Hilton Grand Vacations. The company also manages an award-winning customer loyalty program, Hilton Honors. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose exactly how many Points to combine with money, an exclusive member discount that can’t be found anywhere else and free standard Wi-Fi. Visit newsroom.hilton.com