High-Profile Authors Appearing at Barnes & Noble in September: Hillary Rodham Clinton, Megyn Kelly, Savannah Guthrie, James Patterson, and Many More Big Names

Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS), the world’s largest bookseller, today announced a star-studded event lineup for the month of September to kick off the fall in a big way, featuring bestselling authors, famous politicians, major news reporters, and more. Throughout the month of September, fans will have the exciting opportunity to stop by Barnes & Noble and meet the well-known personalities they love including Hillary Rodham Clinton, Megyn Kelly, Savannah Guthrie, James Patterson, and many more big names. Customers should visit the Barnes & Noble Store Locator for more details on each event.

Below is a list of some of the major events taking place at Barnes & Noble stores nationwide this September:

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar , Mycroft Homes and The Apocalypse Handbook

, Hillary Rodham Clinton , What Happened

, Harlan Coben , Don’t Let Go

, Nelson DeMille , The Cuban Affair

, Art Garfunkel , What Is It All but Luminous: Notes from an Underground Man

, Tess Gerritsen , I Know a Secret: A Rizzoli & Isles Novel

, Savannah Guthrie and Allison Oppenheim , Princesses Wear Pants , Barnes & Noble in Eastchester, NY, September 12 at 4 PM; Barnes & Noble Union Square in New York City, September 16 at 11 AM.

, , Barnes & Noble in Eastchester, NY, September 12 at 4 PM; Barnes & Noble Union Square in New York City, September 16 at 11 AM. J.A. Jance , Proof of Life , Barnes & Noble Eastside in Tucson, AZ, September 17 at 2 PM; Barnes & Noble Lincoln Park in Dallas, TX, September 21 at 7 PM.

, , Barnes & Noble Eastside in Tucson, AZ, September 17 at 2 PM; Barnes & Noble Lincoln Park in Dallas, TX, September 21 at 7 PM. Megyn Kelly , Settle for More , Barnes & Noble in Princeton, NJ, September 7 at 7 PM.

, , Barnes & Noble in Princeton, NJ, September 7 at 7 PM. Mike Lupica , Lone Stars , Barnes & Noble in Westport, CT, September 12 at 7 PM.

, , Barnes & Noble in Westport, CT, September 12 at 7 PM. Gucci Mane , The Autobiography of Gucci Mane , Barnes & Noble Fifth Avenue in New York City, September 19 at 11:30 AM.

, , Barnes & Noble Fifth Avenue in New York City, September 19 at 11:30 AM. James and Susan Patterson , The Store and Big Words for Little Geniuses , Barnes & Noble in Eastchester, NY, September 8 at 7 PM.

, and , Barnes & Noble in Eastchester, NY, September 8 at 7 PM. Maria Sharapova, Unstoppable: My Life So Far , Barnes & Noble Fifth Avenue in New York City, September 12 at 12:30 PM; Barnes & Noble at The Grove in Los Angeles, CA, September 15 at 7 PM.

Barnes & Noble hosts over 100,000 events annually at its stores across the country. Customers should visit the Barnes & Noble Store Locator for a full list, and stay tuned for the next announcement unveiling the fantastic events lineup for October.