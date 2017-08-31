High-Profile Authors Appearing at Barnes & Noble in September: Hillary Rodham Clinton, Megyn Kelly, Savannah Guthrie, James Patterson, and Many More Big Names
Fans Can Visit Barnes & Noble and Meet the A-List Personalities They Love Including Bestselling Authors, Famous Politicians, Major News Reporters, and More
Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS), the world’s largest bookseller, today announced a star-studded event lineup for the month of September to kick off the fall in a big way, featuring bestselling authors, famous politicians, major news reporters, and more. Throughout the month of September, fans will have the exciting opportunity to stop by Barnes & Noble and meet the well-known personalities they love including Hillary Rodham Clinton, Megyn Kelly, Savannah Guthrie, James Patterson, and many more big names. Customers should visit the Barnes & Noble Store Locator for more details on each event.
Below is a list of some of the major events taking place at Barnes & Noble stores nationwide this September:
- Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Mycroft Homes and The Apocalypse Handbook, Barnes & Noble at The Grove in Los Angeles, September 28 at 7 PM.
- Hillary Rodham Clinton, What Happened, Barnes & Noble Union Square in New York City, September 12 at 11 AM.
- Harlan Coben, Don’t Let Go, Barnes & Noble in Paramus, NJ, September 25 at 7 PM.
- Nelson DeMille, The Cuban Affair, Barnes & Noble Upper West Side in New York City, September 18 at 7 PM; Barnes & Noble Country Glen Center in Carle Place, NY, September 22 at 7 PM; Barnes & Noble Lake Sumter Market Square in The Villages, FL, September 27 at 1 PM.
- Art Garfunkel, What Is It All but Luminous: Notes from an Underground Man, Barnes & Noble Fifth Avenue in New York City, September 26 at 12:30 PM.
- Tess Gerritsen, I Know a Secret: A Rizzoli & Isles Novel, Barnes & Noble in Warwick, RI, September 9 at 7 PM.
- Savannah Guthrie and Allison Oppenheim, Princesses Wear Pants, Barnes & Noble in Eastchester, NY, September 12 at 4 PM; Barnes & Noble Union Square in New York City, September 16 at 11 AM.
- J.A. Jance, Proof of Life, Barnes & Noble Eastside in Tucson, AZ, September 17 at 2 PM; Barnes & Noble Lincoln Park in Dallas, TX, September 21 at 7 PM.
- Megyn Kelly, Settle for More, Barnes & Noble in Princeton, NJ, September 7 at 7 PM.
- Mike Lupica, Lone Stars, Barnes & Noble in Westport, CT, September 12 at 7 PM.
- Gucci Mane, The Autobiography of Gucci Mane, Barnes & Noble Fifth Avenue in New York City, September 19 at 11:30 AM.
- James and Susan Patterson, The Store and Big Words for Little Geniuses, Barnes & Noble in Eastchester, NY, September 8 at 7 PM.
- Maria Sharapova, Unstoppable: My Life So Far, Barnes & Noble Fifth Avenue in New York City, September 12 at 12:30 PM; Barnes & Noble at The Grove in Los Angeles, CA, September 15 at 7 PM.
Barnes & Noble hosts over 100,000 events annually at its stores across the country. Customers should visit the Barnes & Noble Store Locator for a full list, and stay tuned for the next announcement unveiling the fantastic events lineup for October.
