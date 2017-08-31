Coca-Cola Supports Hurricane Harvey Relief and Recovery in Local Communities

The Coca-Cola Company and its local bottlers have a long history of supporting communities in their time of need. As southeast Texas and affected areas across the Gulf Coast begin to recover from the impacts of Hurricane Harvey, Coca-Cola is working to ensure that there is relief on hand.

Today, the philanthropic arm of The Coca-Cola Company – The Coca-ColaFoundation – pledged $1 million to the American Red Cross, supporting local relief efforts. These funds will help provide immediate resources for necessary food and shelter and will aid in long-term rebuilding efforts.

“Coca-Cola always stands ready to help when people are in need. As the heartbreaking situation continues to unfold along the Gulf Coast, we are reminded of the importance of coming together and supporting each other,” said Sandy Douglas, Executive Vice President and President, Coca-Cola North America; and Board Member of The Coca-Cola Foundation. “Our system has been mobilized to help in any way we can. We’re working with our local bottlers, authorities and relief agencies, donating beverages and funds to help the community.“

In addition to The Coca-Cola Foundation’s monetary contributions, the Coca-Colasystem, including Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages, Coca-Cola Bottling Company UNITED, Coca-Cola North America and fairlife, has donated nearly 25,000 cases of water, milk, sports drinks and other beverages to people affected by the storm so far, with more expected in the coming days.

The Coca-Cola system also is supporting its approximately 2,200 associates in the affected areas. Many employees have been evacuated from their homes and it is expected that more employees will need help and care.

The company is matching employee contributions made to the Coca-Cola Employee Disaster Relief Fund up to $100,000. Proceeds will go to help Coca-Cola system associates who are impacted by the storm.

”Our Coca-Cola family lives and works in the areas impacted by this unprecedented storm and they know just how important it is to help our neighbors when they need it the most,“ said Mark Schortman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages. ”Our local team is helping get water and milk to those needing assistance. Our team knows how to come together and do what is needed to help offer relief to the people hurting during these tough times.“

Added Coca-Cola UNITED President and Chief Executive Officer John Sherman: ”As part of the Coca-Cola system, we’re proud to help the communities we serve. After last year’s floods in Baton Rouge, and the current devastation in Texas and possibly Louisiana, we are grateful to be part of a system that provides our associates and our communities such great support"

Coca-Cola is also using its online charitable giving platform to support relief efforts during the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. People can visit Coke.com/give and enter codes found under the caps of Coca-Cola beverages – and inside multi-packs – and convert them into real-time donations to the American Red Cross.

