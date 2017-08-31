Ford Credit Offers Affected Customers Financial Relief After Hurricane Harvey

Ford Motor Credit Company is offering payment relief to customers affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Interested customers may request a payment deferral, redirect their billing statements and get their questions answered by contacting Ford Credit or Lincoln Automotive Financial Services

Online at FordCredit.com or LincolnAFS.com

or By phone at 1.800.723.4016

Through the Account Manager service online

Through FordPass on smartphones

The company’s disaster relief program allows qualified customers to delay one or two monthly payments. Customers resume their regular payment schedules when their situations improve. The offer is available to customers who are buying or leasing vehicles through Ford Credit or Lincoln Automotive Financial Services.

The company is reaching out to eligible customers living in affected areas by email and postcards and through its Account Manager service. The information is also available on each brand’s website and Twitter feed.