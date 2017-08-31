Ford Credit Offers Affected Customers Financial Relief After Hurricane Harvey
Ford Motor Credit Company is offering payment relief to customers affected by Hurricane Harvey.
Interested customers may request a payment deferral, redirect their billing statements and get their questions answered by contacting Ford Credit or Lincoln Automotive Financial Services
- Online at FordCredit.com or LincolnAFS.com
- By phone at 1.800.723.4016
- Through the Account Manager service online
- Through FordPass on smartphones
The company’s disaster relief program allows qualified customers to delay one or two monthly payments. Customers resume their regular payment schedules when their situations improve. The offer is available to customers who are buying or leasing vehicles through Ford Credit or Lincoln Automotive Financial Services.
The company is reaching out to eligible customers living in affected areas by email and postcards and through its Account Manager service. The information is also available on each brand’s website and Twitter feed.
( Press Release Image: https://photos.webwire.com/prmedia/6/212952/212952-1.jpg )
WebWireID212952
This news content was configured by WebWire editorial staff. Linking is permitted.
News Release Distribution and Press Release Distribution Services Provided by WebWire.