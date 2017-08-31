ABIH® Celebrates the Health and Safety of All Workers on Labor Day

Labor Day weekend begins in just a few days and many workers are making their final plans for the last holiday of the summer. The beloved national holiday reminds society of the social and economic achievements of workers and is an annual celebration of their contributions to the strength and prosperity of the nation.



During Labor Day, as people celebrate and spend time with family and friends, it is also important that we do not lose sight of the many inherent dangers faced each day by workers in countless occupations. As recently as 2015, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported that 4,836 fatal work injuries were recorded in the United States. Sadly, this was a slight increase over the 4,821 fatal work injuries recorded in 2014.



According to the BLS, the overall incidence rate of nonfatal occupational injury and illness cases requiring days away from work to recuperate was 104.0 cases per 10,000 full-time workers in 2015, down from 107.1 cases in 2014. In 2015, there were 1,153,490 days-away-from-work cases in private industry, state government and local government. These were similar numbers as compared to 2014 figures. The median days away from work to recuperate, a key measure of the severity of injuries and illnesses, was 8 days in 2015, 1 day fewer than was reported for 2014.



“These figures only represent worker fatalities and injuries in the United States,” said David Roskelley, CIH® and Chair of ABIH®. “Globally, there are millions of workers who also face potential injuries, illnesses and fatal accidents due to their employment. With Labor Day approaching, the American Board of Industrial Hygiene® would like to thank all workers who produce the services and products that we as individuals and as a society depend upon. We also celebrate the dedicated individuals from the industrial hygiene community and especially Certified Industrial Hygienists (CIHs) who work diligently to protect and enhance the health, safety and environment of workers and their communities.”



