Bestselling Author Develops a Yoga Challenge for Kids during National Yoga Month

September is National Yoga Month, focusing on educating the public about the health benefits of yoga and inspiring a healthy lifestyle. According to Teresa Anne Power, bestselling author, yoga expert, and founder of Kids’ Yoga Day and the non-profit World Yoga Power: “Practicing simple yoga poses is the ideal way for people of all ages to naturally unwind and obtain physical activity at the same time.”

Power, the author of the bestselling “ABCs of Yoga for Kids” product line, maintains that children, as well as adults, gain significant mental and physical health benefits from practicing yoga.

To help young yogis on their yoga journey, Power has developed a yoga challenge for kids during National Yoga Month. They can practice a pose a day and post a picture of them doing the pose on twitter and instagram, using #yogachallengeforkids. The goal is to encourage children to do yoga and have fun at the same time.

Power encourages kids to use their imagination; for instance they could post a picture of them in the chair pose next to a chair. Schools, individuals, families, and children of all ages can participate in this fun challenge!!

In children, notes Ms. Power, yoga helps to develop discipline, increases focus and concentration, helps with other sports, heightens body-awareness and self-control, and helps them stay calm (even kids with ADD). All told, this translates into healthier minds and bodies, not to mention better peformance at school.