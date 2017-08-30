Dealing with Change in a Familiar Environment

When one returns to a familiar place after a long absence, one’s bound to encounter some changes. Suzanne Y. Snow centers on this topic in “Forrorrois: The Homecoming.”

Protagonist Forrorrois returns to earth, posing as her old self, Danica Jolan, after being assigned by the Dramudam to protect the planet. As she returns to her family, she realizes how much pain her sudden disappearance has inflicted on them for the last four years; the fact that Danica refuses to talk about it creates further distance between them. Her family’s treatment toward her makes things more difficult.

As Danica struggles to live a normal life, she is faced with another threat: a terrorist group is out to steal the plans for her father’s DoD project. Her secret identity is also at risk of exposure to the FBI and the government as they get involved in the crisis. How will Danica protect her loved ones without blowing her cover?

Through Danica’s struggles in attaining normalcy, Snow aims to show characters who resonate with readers. “I wanted her to be relatable with her insecurities as she struggles with the rollercoaster of emotions caused by a teenager wanting to be seen as an adult,” she says. She also hopes that her book will encourage women, especially young girls, to take control of their lives and do something meaningful.

“Forrorrois: The Homecoming” is the second book in Snow’s “Forrorrois” series. Copies are available for purchase in selected online bookstores. You may visit www.suzanneysnow.com for more information on the author and her work.





“Forrorrois: The Homecoming”

Written by Suzanne Y. Snow

Kindle | $5.99

Paperback | $23.49

Hardcover | $33.99



Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Engineer, professor, technician, and author Suzanne Y. Snow aims to encourage women to apply for careers in the technical field. Her ideas for the “Forrorrois” series started to manifest when she worked as a science technician at the Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station. She is currently working on the fifth installment of the series.