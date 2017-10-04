Rebecca Blakely Contributes an Inspiring True Story of Her Mother “Helen” in Achieving Success

As a way of acknowledging her mother’s effort of success, Rebecca Blakely proudly shares a story of Helen Gordon’s amazing accomplishment that will definitely inspire everyone to become one.



The book chronicles an account of the woman behind the Greensheet, a successful advertising tabloid which started in 1970. Helen Gordon had exceptionally expanded her business to five cities in Texas without support from any bank loans within eight years. This all began when Helen envisions herself owning her own business someday. With her audacity in taking all the risks in business venture combined with cheerful personality, wit and confidence, she was able to achieve her dreams. Helen obviously enjoyed all the fruits of her labors being known all around the state with her famous tabloid.



Rebecca has written a true story of success that will inspire everyone to start dreaming how to become big in the future. This is a good book for everybody to read to stay motivated in life.



Be sure to be present on the upcoming exhibition of this book “The Woman behind the Greensheet” in 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair – Print on October 11, 2017.



“The Woman behind the Greensheet”

Written by: Rebecca Blakeley

Published by: iUniverse

Published Date: June 21, 2013

Paperback Price: $24.95



About the Author



For more than 20 years, Rebecca Blakeley worked for the Greensheet and Gordon Flowers. After retiring, she currently works now as a volunteer in Houston community.