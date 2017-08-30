Certified Industrial Hygienists® in Demand Following Hurricane Harvey

This past weekend, Hurricane Harvey left a path of destruction across large parts of Texas. In addition to the tragic loss of life, the historic storm has also caused countless dollars in property damage to residential, commercial and institutional properties. In fact, the damage has been so severe that a few days ago, the head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) said the agency is planning for a years-long recovery and rebuilding effort.



As people begin the long process of repairing and rebuilding their homes, businesses and communities, health and safety professionals are reminding residents to be aware of a number of potential hazards that Hurricane Harvey has left behind. These issues range from mold growth to exposure issues with sewage and other chemical and microbial contamination concerns associated with flood damage. Improper demolition and repair activities could even aerosolize asbestos-containing materials and lead-based paints that still exist in many structures. Employees also need to be aware of altered work environments and industrial processes in damaged institutions and commercial businesses.



On the frontlines working to protect employees and the public are Certified Industrial Hygienists (CIHs). Industrial hygiene professionals who have earned the CIH® designation are uniquely qualified to anticipate, recognize, evaluate and control health hazards, both seen and unseen.



“Fortunately, a number of CIHs already live and work in the vicinity of the region or are able to travel to the Gulf Coast to help residents, workers and communities safely rebuild and get back to business,” said David Roskelley, CIH® and Chair of ABIH®. “These professionals offer crucial support in managing the risks associated with rebuilding and their knowledge of air sampling, chemical and biohazards, community exposure, health-risk analysis and work environments all contribute to the critical skills needed to combat an event like this.”



