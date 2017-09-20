Tanya Fathers to Speak on Investments for Dating at iDate in London on October 3-4, 2017

New York, NY--Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc. announces that Tanya Fathers will present at the 50th international iDate Dating Industry Conference on October 3-4, 2017 in London.



Tanya Fathers, (Managing Partner CaerusInCube Private Investment fund) will speak on investments in dating apps and businesses. Tanya will explain why the Dating Industry is still very attractive to the private investors in comparison to the other industries, talk about the challenges of perceptions, complexity of the dating businesses and best ways to present a business to investors, as well as showing what investors are looking for.



Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4NF2nZCIvLs



The 2017 iDate Conference held this October is the largest expo for the British and Euro dating business, with founders and CEOs of the largest regional mobile and online dating companies in attendance.



Registration for the event can be made at http://www.idate2017.com/register-london-2017.php





ABOUT TANYA FATHERS



Most of Tanya Fathers’ work career was within the Dating Industry. Tanya first started in the dating business in 2002 through an outsourcing project for a dating site, set up the development office and moved to the UK to take the position of CFO for Datech ltd. Tanya then progressed to become CEO of World Dating Partners and left the business in 2008 to focus on her own ventures. In 2009, Tanya co-founded and became CEO of DatingFactory.com, an international white label dating technology platform, that was successfully sold in 2015. After the sale, Tanya looked into investment activities outside of the Dating Industry and became a Managing Partner of CaerusInCube.com - a private investment fund that is mainly focused on technology start ups, angel investments and business growth consultancy. The fund is open to support businesses around the world, including developing countries.



Tanya has a degree in Economics and Management, was born in Ukraine but now lives and works in the UK. Tanya has three children.





ABOUT THE DATING INDUSTRY CONFERENCE



iDate is the largest expo and and conference covering all aspects of the business of dating. Since 2004, iDate has produced over 49 conferences worldwide, providing dating business professionals education, ideas, insight and networking to identify new opportunities, gain higher levels of traffic and revenue.



iDate London assembles CEOs from Euro dating industry sites into one room. The event discusses online dating, mobile dating, social dating, speed dating, affiliate marketing, matchmaking, software and other forms of the business.





