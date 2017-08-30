Understanding the Power of Motifs behind Life-Altering Experiences

They say everything is connected. Every action has a reaction which is not an equal and opposite reaction but rather one that is skewed and asymmetrical. Understanding this will help humans survive and transform. Psychologist Don J. Feeney Jr. spent thirty-nine years studying life purpose dynamics and motifs. He talks about this and more in his book, “Motifs of Life Altering Experiences.”



How does trauma and triumphs enter one’s life? Are they possible skewed and asymmetrical outcomes of life-altering experiences? Feeney talks about synchronized motifs that work in perfect harmony. Like an orchestra without a conductor, these motifs direct how, when, and where an event will lead. Whether it is a good or evil manifestation, there is a coordinated pattern behind it that dictates a certain event in one’s life. Humans are unwittingly participating in the shaping and molding of a future occurrence, only to realize the significance of their experiences after the fact.



Feeney seeks to elucidate the power of these motifs, giving readers the chance to examine and comprehend the events in their lives and their reactions to it. Knowing the rationale behind their experiences can help them solve pressing issues like addictions, divorce, financial ruin, and damaged careers.





“Motifs of Life Altering Experiences”

Written by Don J. Feeney Jr., Ph.D

Kindle | $9.99

Paperback | $19.98



Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.



About the Author

A licensed clinical psychologist, Don J. Feeney Jr. is the founder and director of Consulting Psychological Services, PC, in Downers Grove, Illinois. He graduated from Loyola University of Chicago in 1979 with a PhD in counseling psychology. As a certified alcohol and drug counselor and Neuro-Linguistic Program practitioner, Feeney has published numerous articles on strategic interaction affects in systems treatment of addictions, relationships, consciousness raising and global terrorism. He has contributed concepts of asymmetrical dynamics to governmental concerns of terrorism in past years and completed related material on the psychology of terrorism.

