Total’s application to drill near the Amazon Reef rejected

In a statement published today, Ibama’s President, Suely Araujo, said that Total had not provided adequate information about the environmental impact of the project, making it impossible to grant the license. [1] The company admits in their own Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) that there is a 30% probability of oil reaching the Reef in case of a spill.

Among the many flaws on Total´s Environmental Impact Assessment, Ibama listed, the oil dispersion modeling and potential cross border risks to French Guiana, Suriname, Guyana, Venezuela and Caribbean archipelagos. The note also highlights the lack of information about possible impacts to the welfare of mammals, turtles and birds that live in the region.

The company still has another chance to send additional documentation as requested by Ibama. “This will be the third and last time that the Agency is willing to allow Total to provide adequate information about the environmental impact of the project. If Total does not adequately address the outstanding requests from the technical team, the licensing process [url=http://www.ibama.gov.br/informes/1176-ibama-rejeita-estudo-para-exploracao-de-petroleo-na-foz-do-amazonas]will be finally archived,[/url" said Suely Araujo, Ibama’s president.

On Ibama’s decision, Helena Spiritus, Greenpeace Brazil Energy Campaigner said:

“After two years and multiple unanswered questions, Total has failed to meet the demands of the regulator, Ibama. They have shown they are incompetent and not fit to drill anywhere near the Amazon Reef. Ibama shouldn’t give them another chance to threaten this precious ecosystem.”

“The only right decision by Total now is to give up their plans to drill at the Amazon mouth, instead of trying to find ways to convince authorities to approve this risky project, rejected by science, local communities and by the Brazilian Environmental Agency.”

More than 1.2 million of people all around the world have called Total and BP to cancel their plans to drill for oil near the Amazon Reef.