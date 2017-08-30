ABB to provide innovative energy storage solution for UK offshore wind farm

ABB has won an order from DONG Energy, the leading Denmark based sustainable energy group, to deliver a two megawatt (MW) Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) to support the integration and transmission of power from the Burbo Bank offshore windfarm near Liverpool, UK. The 90 MW Burbo Bank offshore wind farm has been in operation since 2007 and is capable of supplying electricity for up to 80,000 UK homes. This will be the first time an offshore windfarm integrates such a storage system to stabilize the frequency of the grid in UK.

The UK’s National Grid operates a frequency level of 50 Hertz (Hz) to ensure grid stability and quality of power supplies. Grid frequency is dependent on the balance between power supply and load demand. Integration of large amounts of variable wind energy increases complexity from a supply perspective and can result in frequency variations that can affect grid supply and impact consumers. ABB’s BESS solution will help stabilize grid frequency and support the windfarm to supply reliable power.

“We are delighted to implement this innovative solution which will enable the integration of clean wind energy, without compromising grid stability and power quality to consumers,” said Giandomenico Rivetti, Managing Director of ABB’s High Voltage Products business unit, a part of the company’s Power Grids division. “Energy storage is playing a key role in the evolution of the power network and is a strategic focus area to reinforce our position as a partner of choice for a stronger, smarter and greener grid.”

“The need for grid flexibility continues to grow. As a leader in providing low-carbon energy, we are keen to be part of the solution to make the energy system smarter and to help National Grid manage grid stability,” said Ole Kjems Sørensen, Senior Vice President, Partnerships, M&A and Asset Management at DONG Energy. “This innovative solution we have developed with ABB is a good example of implementing our vision.”

DONG Energy (NASDAQ OMX: DENERG) is one of Northern Europe’s leading energy groups and is headquartered in Denmark. Around 6,200 employees, including over 900 in the UK, develop, construct and operate offshore wind farms, generate power and heat from power stations as well as supply and trade in energy serving wholesale, business and residential customers.

ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a pioneering technology leader in electrification products, robotics and motion, industrial automation and power grids, serving customers in utilities, industry and transport & infrastructure globally. Continuing more than a 125-year history of innovation, ABB today is writing the future of industrial digitalization and driving the Energy and Fourth Industrial Revolutions. ABB operates in more than 100 countries with about 132,000 employees. (www.abb.com)

