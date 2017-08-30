DB Schenker delivers Polish Hyperloop capsule to Elon Musk’s competition

Hyperloop is an innovative transport of the future that is designed to transport people and loads at extremely fast speeds up to 1200 km/h. The capsule will move in a special tunnel with significantly reduced pressure which will reduce air resistance. The solution will be tested on a 1.5-kilometer track in the USA. The Polish capsule prototype was designed by the Hyper Poland University Team, consisting of students and young engineers from Warsaw University of Technology and Wrocław University of Technology. The National Centre for Research and Development in Poland supports the project.

Logistics of the future

The transport of the Hyperloop was a big challenge, and logistic preparations began several weeks earlier. The capsule weighs 290 kg, is 3.7 m long, more than 1 m high and nearly 0.9 m wide. The streamlined silhouette resembles modern high-speed trains. When making preparations for the whole operation, DB Schenker employees were responsible for the documentation, all permits, customs clearance, transport to the airport, and for adequate and safe packaging of the cargo. All the time, they were in contact with the Hyper Poland team. The transport of the Polish Hyperloop capsule prototype was carried out in co-operation with LOT Cargo.

“DB Schenker has been co-operating with research centres and supporting innovative projects in Poland for many years. The Hyperloop Capsule is an interesting concept that combines the advantages of air and rail transport and will enable long-distance, high-speed transportation of people and goods in the future - up to 1200 km/h. When co-ordinating its transport to the USA, we have not only used many years of logistical experience, but also our passion for excellence.” says Janusz Górski, CEO DB Schenker North&East Europe.

Rewarded design from Poland

Polish students designed the Hyperloop capsule in response to a competition announced in June 2015 by Elon Musk – the owner of SpaceX and author of the Hyperloop concept. 1,200 groups from all over the world enrolled in the competition. The final was reached by 24 teams – 18 designs from the USA, 6 from Asia and Europe, including one from Poland. The concept has earned recognition as one of the most comprehensive designs – including not only the passenger capsule, but also the passenger and freight train station design, the modular structure for moving the capsules at the station, technical support for vehicle repair, tube artery, and a diagonal compressor to significantly increase the vehicle speed. Therefore, the design of the Polish team proposed solutions to many problems – technical barriers on the way to the creation of the Hyperloop.

More information about the project on the website: http://www.hyperpoland.com