NFI Named to NJBIZ Top 250 Privately Held Companies List

NFI, a leading supply chain solutions provider headquartered in Cherry Hill, N.J., has ranked 11th on the NJBIZ Top 250 Privately Held Companies list, elevating from 13th in 2016. As the largest logistics provider on the list, NFI also improved one position in the family owned category, now ranking 6th. The list, provided by the New Jersey business journal, NJBIZ, evaluates companies based on revenue, growth, and employee count.

“NFI provides jobs to nearly 1,000 employees in New Jersey alone and over 8,400 people across the United States and Canada,” said Sid Brown, CEO. “We look forward to continuing our growth through each generation as a private company and expanding the NFI family here in New Jersey and beyond.”

Founded in Southern New Jersey in 1932, NFI is one of the oldest and largest privately held 3PLs in North America. NFI’s comprehensive suite of supply chain services includes dedicated fleets, warehousing, brokerage, transportation management, global logistics, commercial real estate, and intermodal. As a privately held company, the 3PL has an agile approach with the ability to make decisions quickly and provide solutions that uniquely fit customer needs. NFI operates with a vast expertise in industries such as food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, and retail.

Click here to view NFI and learn more about NJBIZ Top 250 Privately Held Companies.

