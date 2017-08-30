Operational Update: Hurricane Harvey – Houston, USA

CEVA has and will continue to closely monitor the impact of Hurricane Harvey and updates regarding our operations are being communicated regularly. Our thoughts are with our affected associates, customers, partners and their families at this time.

The situation at 4pm Houston time; Tuesday, 29 August is as follows:

CEVA corporate offices and Houston operations near George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH), remain closed through Wednesday 30 August

All Inbound/Outbound hub loads for George Bush Intercontinental Airport IAH are cancelled through Wednesday. Any freight in transit will be held until it is safe to move into the market

The Port of Houston remains closed at least through Wednesday. Houston Hobby Airport (HOU) and George Bush International (IAH) have announced they will be closed through at least noon on Wednesday

Other CEVA stations across Texas including McAllen (MFE), Laredo (LRD), El Paso (ELP), Austin (AUS) and Dallas (DFW) are currently operating.

CEVA cannot rule out the possibility that the above or other operations may be affected by current adverse conditions. CEVA works towards minimizing any potential impact to our customers.

We would like to thank our customers for your patience and understanding.