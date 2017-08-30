Ryder Provides Mattel with Integrated Warehouse and Transportation Management Solution at New East Coast Distribution Center in Pennsylvania

This facility is centrally located to our customers in the region, allowing us to serve them more rapidly and efficiently. In addition, we are proud to create more job opportunities for our neighbors in the community and help the local workforce.

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in commercial fleet management, dedicated transportation, and supply chain solutions, today announced that toy maker Mattel has selected Ryder to staff and operate its new distribution center in Jonestown, Penn., which spans 1 million square feet. Ryder also supports the new Mattel distribution center – which warehouses Mattel, Mega, and eventually Fisher-Price products – with transportation management solutions, from network design and optimization to planning, procurement, and tracking shipments.

“We are very proud of our longstanding relationship with Mattel and excited about the opportunity to help them expand their footprint in North America,” said Steve Sensing, President, Global Supply Chain Solutions, Ryder. “This new integrated warehouse and transportation management operation is a win-win for everyone – from the local community in Lebanon County that will benefit from more jobs, to Mattel customers across the region, who will receive their products faster than ever before.”

Ryder has taken an end-to-end approach by combining its warehouse, distribution, and transportation capabilities into an integrated solution, which will enable Mattel to better and more quickly serve its retail partners and customers on the East Coast.

“We are excited to open our newest distribution center in Jonestown,” said Philippe Lambotte, Senior Vice President, Global Logistics and Planning, Global Development and Product Supply, Mattel. “This facility is centrally located to our customers in the region, allowing us to serve them more rapidly and efficiently. In addition, we are proud to create more job opportunities for our neighbors in the community and help the local workforce.”

Mattel has had a long-term relationship with Ryder, and trusts its expertise in operating, managing, and staffing its distribution center based on Ryder’s best-in-class service and expertise, as the company is well-suited to manage a large-scale facility like the East Coast Distribution Center.

Ryder Supply Chain Solutions optimizes logistics networks to make them more responsive and able to be leveraged as a competitive advantage. Ryder’s LEAN culture helps businesses achieve peak performance and increase profitability and efficiency – all while improving quality. Operating 189 facilities with 44 million square feet of warehouse space, Ryder offers flexible solutions as well as end-to-end visibility – no matter how challenging or diverse the storage and distribution needs may be. Ryder currently provides comprehensive logistics and supply chain management solutions to companies with operations in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the U.K., and Singapore, and also contracts with more than 2,100 providers of all modes of transportation in the markets it serves.

Mattel’s East Coast Distribution Center is now fully operational, and up to 400 jobs will be generated in Lebanon County during peak season as a result.

