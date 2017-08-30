The UPS Foundation Mobilizes Relief Network, Pledges More Than $1 Million

UPS (NYSE:UPS) today announced more than a $1 million pledge, through The UPS Foundation in support of recovery efforts in Texas and Louisiana following the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey. The pledge is a combination of cash grants, in-kind transportation movements and technical expertise to provide urgent relief, as well as support for long-term needs ranging from rebuilding to personal and financial recovery assistance.

“In this time of enormous need, it is critical to establish and support extensive networks of public-private partnerships to get aid to those who need it, as quickly as possible,” said Eduardo Martinez, president of The UPS Foundation and chief diversity and inclusion officer. “At the same time, setting aside funding and other resources for long-term recovery efforts is also important, and we are laying that groundwork as well.”

The UPS Foundation is working with FEMA, the American Red Cross, The Salvation Army, and other humanitarian aid partners to assess longer-term needs, and will commit an additional $500,000 in cash and in-kind assistance for recovery needs that will be specified during the post-crisis recovery phase in the coming months.

When a disaster strikes, The UPS Foundation moves quickly to support first responders and provide immediate in-kind relief to assist with recovery efforts on multiple fronts. The UPS Foundation will work with its preeminent group of humanitarian relief agency partners to provide over $500,000 in assistance in the short-term.

Immediately, The UPS Foundation is engaging with the following organizations, committing both cash and in-kind assistance:

American Red Cross – $150,000 in cash and in-kind support, in addition to The UPS Foundation’s annual commitment to the Annual Disaster Giving Program that provides funding that enables the American Red Cross to open shelters immediately for Hurricane Harvey flood survivors.

The Salvation Army - $125,000 in cash and in-kind support for hurricane relief efforts.

Good360 - $150,000 in funding and in-kind support.

National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster - $50,000 to assist member in-kind needs and provide warehouse technology solutions to expedite and track recovery items.

SBP – An additional $25,000 to send an advance team to Texas to support home recovery efforts.

Operation Hope – An additional $25,000 to provide financial counseling to disaster survivors to speed their recovery.

Toolbank Disaster Services – UPS will transport the tool trailer to assist volunteers with clean up and rebuilding.

Hewlett PackardConnection Spot Trailer – UPS will transport the communication trailer to provide Wi-Fi internet access, printers and charging stations to help expedite flood claims processes.

UPS and The UPS Foundation have a history of leveraging the company’s logistics expertise and moving quickly to assist in delivering humanitarian aid and relief efforts after natural disasters. In fact, providing humanitarian relief is an ongoing program. Last year, The UPS Foundation responded to 20 major world disasters and invested more than $13 million in funding, in-kind, and technical support for community safety initiatives that included enhancing urgent disaster response preparedness, response, and recovery. Also last year, the UPS Foundation provided in-kind support for 468 shipments of humanitarian aid and relief in 53 countries – almost $6 million worth of in-kind services.

About The UPS Foundation

