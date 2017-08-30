Eni is the Sole Official Sponsor of Teatro alla Scala Tour in Astana

During the Astana tour, from the 1st until 9th of September, Teatro alla Scala will perform masterpieces including “Falstaff” by Giuseppe Verdi and “Symphony no. 9 in D Minor, Op. 125” Ludwig van Beethoven, at the Astana Opera House.

Eni is honored to be the Sole Official Sponsor of this cultural initiative promoted by President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbaev, and organized under the supervision of the Kazakh Minister of Culture and Sports, Arynstanbek Mukhamediuly.

Eni has been working with Teatro alla Scala for decades and it is a pleasure to welcome its talented artists to Astana for the second time at the Astana Opera House. During the Tour, which will open during the Kurban Ait National holiday celebrations, they will perform important works from the repertoire, including “Falstaff”, by Giuseppe Verdi, and “Symphony no. 9 in D Minor, Op. 125”, by Ludwig van Beethoven.

The performances will be conducted by Zubin Mehta, one of the world’s most renowned conductors and an artist who has had a profound impact on the musical culture of the world. In total there will be six performances: four performances of “Falstaff” on the 1st, 4th, 6th and 8th September, and two of the “Symphony no. 9 in D Minor, Op. 125” on the 7th and 9th.

Eni’s commitment to the Teatro alla Scala tour in Astana is demonstrated by its involvement and active participation to an event that takes place during EXPO-2017, the most significant international exhibition currently being hosted by the country. Since its opening on 10th June, the International Specialized Exhibition has already attracted more than 3 million visitors, and many more are expected before the event closes on Sunday 10th of September.

Thanks to Eni’s support, a range of concerts have taken place in many different countries, including Russia, the USA and Turkey, and this Astana Tour will reinforce the long-lasting partnership between the company, the Teatro alla Scala and the Astana Opera House. Meanwhile, Eni will allow the Kazakh audience and visitors to Astana EXPO-2017 to enjoy a prime example of Italian excellence.

Eni considers culture a fundamental aspect of its relationship with the people and the territories where it operates, and an important part of the company’s sustainable way of doing business. This unique event further promotes Eni’s relationship with Kazakhstan, a strategic country for the company’s business.

Eni has been present in Kazakhstan since 1992, where it is co-operator of the Karachaganak field and partner in the North Caspian Sea Production Sharing Agreement (NCSPSA), which is in charge of Kashagan operations.