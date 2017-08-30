Lukoil, Pertamina Proposed plans to Develop Mansouri Oil Field

The Russian Lukoil and Indonesian Pertaminas proposed plans to develop bangestan reservoir of Mansouri oil field have been reviewed in Supreme Council of Reserves of National Iranian Oil Company.

The Council made comments on the plans of the two companies and the improvement of the quality of the study and the reduction of existing uncertainties, which ultimately resulted in the determination of the base line for the discharge of Mansouri reservoir.

Mansouri oil field is located in the southwest of Iran and 45 km south-east of Ahwaz. The field was identified using geophysical methods in 1962 and in the same year, by digging well No. 1, its Asmari and Bangestan reservoirs were discovered.