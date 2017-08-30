JOINT STATEMENT | The SFP Suspends Public Officials for Hydrocarbons Theft in the State of Chihuahua

As a precaution, the Ministry of Public Function (SFP) suspended 25 public officials from their position, charge, or commission, as they allegedly participated in the theft of hydrocarbons.

These measures do not prejudge the probable administrative responsibilities, and therefore, the SFP will ensure that those involved will continue to receive a percentage of their income for their subsistence for the duration of the legal process and until the corresponding ruling is issued, in accordance with the applicable legal criterion.

Likewise, and through the Responsibilities Unit of Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex), an investigation of those public officials ascribed to the Storage and Supply Terminal (TAD, per its acronym in Spanish) in Chihuahua has been initiated, regarding their actions related to the theft of hydrocarbons, which has damaged the patrimony of the State-owned Corporation.

According to the inquiry performed jointly with Pemex Logística, this group belongs to an organized network of public officials that operated with modern mechanisms to remotely modify the parameters used to fill the tank trucks.

Using electronic equipment installed in the connection boxes of the filling positions, they altered the loading measurements to overfill the tank trucks, which were later made to change their appointed route and make unauthorized stops at different points, before reaching their final destination.

As a part of this investigation, the amount of the damages that this theft caused Pemex is being currently assessed.

Both the SFP and Pemex reaffirm their joint commitment to continue fighting the theft of hydrocarbons whenever public officials are involved, who fail to perform the service required of them by the institution.

Las menciones de Pemex pueden referirse a Petróleos Mexicanos o a cualquiera de sus Empresas Productivas Subsidiarias.