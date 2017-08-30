National Geographic Launches “We’re Wired That Way” Series Exclusively for Facebook’s Watch Platform

In its continued quest to seek out innovative approaches to social media, National Geographic today has announced the premiere of “We’re Wired That Way”, a new and original series available on Facebook’s Watch every Monday. The series follows the launch of Nat Geo WILD’s “Safari LIVE”, in which expert guides take viewers on daily action-packed safari experiences through the wildernesses of South Africa and Kenya, showcasing iconic species like elephants, lions, leopards, giraffes, wildebeest and more. . “We’re Wired That Way” deconstructs the fascinating story behind some of the most unique traits and habits that make us human through rich data visualization, graphics, and irrefutable science. Join National Geographic Explorer and submarine pilot, Erika Bergman, as she explores such questions as: How does our body heal and can we regenerate body parts? Why do we find it appealing to kiss someone else’s germ filled mouth? What are puppies cute but reptiles repulsive?

Check out the series trailer HERE.

“As the most followed brand on social, including Facebook, one of our goals is to focus that influence on creating experiences that turn our yellow border into a yellow portal,” says Jonathan Hunt, Senior Vice President of Audience Development and Digital Strategy. “Exploration is at the core of what makes us human and it’s National Geographic Explorers like Erika Bergman, and premium series like We’re Wired That Way, that are helping audiences better understand themselves by decoding all the things that make us, us. We’re excited to be working with Facebook to experiment on Watch and to continue to grow our community on Facebook.”

The five series episodes, which range in length from 4 to 6 minutes, include:

Why We Lie on Aug. 29

Science of Cute on Sept. 4

How We Heal on Sept. 11

Why We Kiss on Sept. 18

Why We Cry on Sept. 25

Series Credits:

EVP Digital: Rachel Webber

SVP of Digital Strategy and Audience Development: Jonathan Hunt

Executive Producer: JP Polo

Producers: Dave Gedney, JP Polo, Jack Eddy

Director: Dave Gedney

Writers: James Introcaso, Miellyn Barrows

Director of Photography: Jack Eddy and Nicholas Donnelly

Host: Erika Bergman

Editor: Ryan Ciliax

Lead Graphic Designer: James Crothers

Animator: Jennifer Smart