Undeclared Food Allergen Results in California Company Issuing a Product Recall

Last month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) posted information about a product recall initiated by a company based in California. The recall was launched after it was discovered that the product’s labels failed to declare the presence of wheat, a known food allergen.

As a result, the flavored protein powder containers in question may contain undeclared wheat protein which could put people with food allergies at risk. The Food Allergen Labeling and Consumer Protection Act of 2004 (FALCPA) requires that food labels clearly identify the food source names of all ingredients that are, or contain any protein derived from, the eight most common food allergens. These account for 90% of allergic reactions to foods and include wheat, milk, crustacean shellfish, fish, eggs, tree nuts, peanuts and soybeans.

“There is no cure for food allergies at this time,” said Michael Chapman, Laboratory Manager at LA Testing’s Huntington Beach facility. “This means people with the condition have to avoid all foods that contain the allergen they are sensitive to every day of their lives. Unknowingly consuming a product that contains the allergen could result in a life-threatening allergic reaction known as anaphylaxis. The FDA reports that each year anaphylaxis caused by food allergens results in approximately 30,000 emergency room visits, 2,000 hospitalizations and 150 deaths in the United States alone.”

