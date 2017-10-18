Author Teases Readers with the Humor of Contemporary Social Satire-Crime Story

Set in one of the wealthiest and most beautiful communities in America, this book offers side trips to Greenwhich Village with denizens unseen since the writing of Damon Runyon. Spiced up with elements of wit, cleverness, and cunning tactics, this story talks about how the stolen loots that were hidden away by some prominent and respectable people enjoying their life at their mansions in East Hampton were targeted by a group of people who intend to reveal the wrongdoers’ awful business.

Robert L. Benwitt decided to engage on a complexity of a well-written and well-crafted crime story boosted by the humor of contemporary social satire. The readers will surely get excited while reading the story as the author reveals the negative deeds done by the people we thought are respectable and honorable. Benwitt made it sure the story will be humorous and, most of all, educational as he shares facts about the beautiful and wealthiest communities in America, giving the readers a chance of a little sneak peek in its feature film.

Inspiring as it may seem, this book is highly recommended and a must-have to those readers who love to read crime-related stories with a slice of humor and laughter.

The novel “The Great Movie Robbery” was displayed at the 2017 Frankfurt International Book fair – Print, which took place last October 11, 2017.



“The Great Movie Robbery”

Written by Robert Benwitt

Published by Infinity Publishing

Published date June 3, 2010

Paperback price: $12.95



About the author

R. L. Benwitt has been a television, producer, writer and actor, fine artist and editor of a Naval military magazine. He divides his time between Greenwich Village and East Hampton.