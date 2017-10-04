Author Combines Crime Story with the Humor of Contemporary Social Satire

The book “The Great Movie Robbery” offers a tour to one of the wealthiest and most beautiful communities in America with side trips to Greenwich Village, with denizens not seen since Damon Runyon was writing. Clever and witty, it talks about how a gang targets the stolen loots hidden away by some respectable people while enjoying life at their mansions in East Hampton. For those who are intrigued by show business, the novel gives an insider’s view of the world of feature film.

This is a well-written story by Robert L. Benwitt which involves an engaging complexity of a well-crafted crime story with the humor of contemporary social satire. This book will surely bring bright smiles on the readers’ faces, since the author wrote it with much grace and humor in telling the negative deeds done from what people thought about respectable and honorable people. Aside from its humorous side, the book is also educational since Benwitt describes the most beautiful and wealthiest communities in America, and gives a chance to the readers to have a little sneak peek in the feature film.

This inspiring book is highly recommended and a must-have to those who seek righteousness with a slice of humor and laughter. This will surely bring a bucket of laughter and smiles for those individuals who read it.

The novel “The Great Movie Robbery” will soon be proudly displayed at the 2017 Frankfurt International Book fair – Print, which will take place this coming October 11, 2017.



“The Great Movie Robbery”

Written by Robert Benwitt

Published by Infinity Publishing

Published date June 3, 2010

Paperback price: $12.95



About the author

R. L. Benwitt has been a television, producer, writer and actor, fine artist and editor of a Naval military magazine. He divides his time between Greenwich Village and East Hampton.