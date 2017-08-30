50 Free Casino Game Bets on Labor Day at Intertops Poker and Juicy Stakes

“No union card required,” laughed Intertops’ manager. “Just click on the Casino tab in our Poker Room and choose any of the table games from Lucktap that we offer. Your first fifty $1 bets will be free -- the winnings are yours to keep!”

To honor the labor movement and the contributions that workers have made to American prosperity, Intertops Poker and Juicy Stakes are giving all players 50 free bets on casino games on Labor Day.



“No union card required,” laughed Intertops’ manager. “Just click on the Casino tab in our Poker Room and choose any of the table games from Lucktap that we offer. Your first fifty $1 bets will be free -- the winnings are yours to keep!”



On Monday, September 4th, all players will get fifty free one dollar bets on any of the casino’s games from Lucktap. Lucktap games include table games like Blackjack, Baccarat and Roulette as well as a selection of video poker including Jacks or Better, Aces and Faces and Double bonus Poker and wheel games such as Money Wheel, Gold Rush Wheel, Fortune Wheel and Big Six Wheel. (Slots from Betsoft and Worldmatch are not included in this promotion.)



Each free bet is for $1. A maximum of three free bets can be made at one time. Players can win up to $250 on their free bets and will have three days to play through their bonus and convert it to cash (wagering requirement 15X).

Intertops Poker and Juicy Stakes are the busiest poker room on the Horizon Poker Network, making them popular with poker players all over the world. They’re also well known for their selection of online slots and table games from World Match, Lucktap and Betsoft.



