Best Selling Book, “Building Healthy Humans,” Is Now Free on Amazon for 5 Days (until 09/09/2017)

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of Dr. Pia Martin’s new book, “Building Healthy Humans: Your Guide to a Balanced and Beautiful Pregnancy for a Happy Healthy Baby.” It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store on September 5th.

“Building Healthy Humans” or The Balanced and Beautiful Pregnancy is a simple and straightforward reality based wellness guide for pregnant or soon to be pregnant moms and dads who want a balanced and beautiful pregnancy and happy healthy baby.

Unfortunately, the information that is available today is often confusing, contradictory and not at all simple. This is special time in a woman’s life and it should not be fraught with high stress and confusion. We have learned through our practice that everyone is different and has a unique blueprint. Therefor we encourage our moms to tap into what is right for them and their family.

“Building Healthy Humans” by Dr. Pia Martin will be free and available for download on Amazon for 5 days (09/05/2017-09/09/2017) at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B074FJK1SZ. “Building Healthy Humans” has a 5.0-star rating on Amazon.com. Here’s what some people are saying:

“Very informative book and easy to read and understand. It provided me with lots of great ideas for how to be healthy during pregnancy and to make sure I make a healthy child. My husband read some of the book and he really liked it and he said he learned a lot of good information to better support me during pregnancy. I like the books simple and straightforward writing style, it made it easy to read and it didn’t feel like I was reading a textbook. I recommend this book to everyone!” – Jennifer Dender

“I found this book very valuable and the information given definitely can make a difference in future generations. I have already recommended the book to mom’s to be and know they can benefit from it tremendously.” – Denise Burroughs

For More Information:

For more questions or to schedule an interview about this press release please contact Rebecca, Author Liaison, at (626) 765-9750 or email info@bestsellerpublishing.org .

Best Seller Publishing is a Los Angeles Publishing Company dedicated to helping business owners and entrepreneurs become “the hunted” with their best-selling books.

About the Author:

Dr. Pia Martin is a practicing Wellness Doctor in San Diego California. Her passion is helping new moms have a balanced and beautiful pregnancy. Pia understands that new moms are excited and fearful all at the same time. New moms want to do the very best they can to have a happy healthy baby who thrives and develops in to a wonderful human being.

