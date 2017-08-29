Mastercard Makes Post-Workout Shopping A Breeze For Fitbit Users

Today Mastercard announced that it was bringing Mastercard contactless payments to Fitbit’s (NYSE: FIT) first smartwatch, Fitbit Ionic™. With Fitbit Ionic, health and fitness enthusiasts who use the device will be able to add their eligible cards to their fitness smartwatch and pay by simply tapping their device near a contactless terminal at more than 6.6 million merchant locations globally.

Starting today, users can pre-order the Fitbit device on Fitbit.com, for general availability in October. The payment functionality will be initially supported in the United States with participating issuer banks, and will expand to other markets across the globe soon after.

“Consumers today are expecting technology to help them accomplish life’s daily tasks with as few steps or clicks as possible,” said Kiki Del Valle, senior vice president, Commerce for Every Device, Mastercard. “By adding payment capabilities to a Fitbit device, Mastercard cardholders who are already on-the-go can easily buy what they need without having to bring their wallet with them.”

Mastercard’s industry-leading token services provides consumers the freedom to shop using the device most convenient to them, with the highest level of security available for payments. As part of this service, Mastercard generates a unique alternate number or “token” for the 16-digit card number found on the front or back of a payment card. The token number is not only different from the card number but is also, on its own, useless when trying to perform a transaction via a different device. Tokens are a safer way to process payments without actual bank or credit details being exposed.

“We’re focused on delivering the features that add that right level of utility to our users, so they can focus on reaching their health and fitness goals. Fitbit Pay lets you make payments on the go directly from your wrist with Fitbit Ionic, adding convenience to your life and the ability to leave your smartphone and wallet at home,” said Jon Oakes, vice president, Product Management, Fitbit. “We’re delighted to work with Mastercard to deliver the freedom of contactless payments to our users.”

By adding payments capability to Fitbit Ionic, Mastercard is ensuring that everyone, everywhere has the ability to make and receive secure payments using any connected device across a number of different verticals such as wearables, connected cars, smart home and retail.

