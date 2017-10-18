Retired Nurse Writes Tale on Love Conquering the Odds

Does love always win? In a beautiful tale of love, trials, and conspiracies, “Mind and Heart” written by Linda Windland tells the story of struggles a couple face in their marriage life. Lilly, a mental health practitioner and her university head coach husband, Dillon, started out as an in love, happy couple. Lilly has just moved in Middle America and is starting her life anew in this fresh place. She wants to have a child and is expressing her longings to Dillon. However, things start to turn bleak for the lovers when misunderstandings now arise between them. Lilly believes they are drifting away from each other as conspiracies and troubles start haunting their once happy and serene relationship. Lilly felt that her desire to build a family slowly turns vague. But giving up was not part of her options. She is determined to save their relationship.

The problems the characters face in Linda Windland’s book are familiar yet relatable, and the book justified the common “love can conquer all.” It depicts the protagonist’s struggle to overcome the challenges and how they tried to stay resilient despite the extreme difficulties. The characters are relatable, descriptions are rich, and the pace slowly yet wonderfully reveals the conclusion. Indeed, it is a piece of work truly worth spending time with. Heart-warming interactions and life lessons are some of the few beauties readers may enjoy from Windland’s creation.

“Mind and Heart” was one of the books exhibited at the 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair which took place last October 11, 2017.

“Mind and Heart”

Written by Linda Windland

Published by Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Agency, LLC

Published date May 10, 2016

Paperback price $15.89

About the author

Linda Windland was born in southern Illinois. During the last 30 years, she dedicated her time and worked as a registered nurse. After retirement, her passion in writing was kindled by a previous English teacher with a contagious vision of creativity. The book, “Mind and Heart,” is her second work.