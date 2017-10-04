Retired Nurse Proves Love Can Conquer All in a Beautiful Book

People often hear of the saying “Love conquers all.” That no matter how seemingly difficult the obstacles couples who steadfastly love each other face they still overcome any hindrances and troubles and emerge triumphant, but does love always win?



“Mind and Heart” written by Linda Windland tells the story of a mental health practitioner and her university head coach husband and how they struggle to save their marriage. Lilly has just moved in Middle America and longs to have a child. However, conspiracies stand in their way and both slowly drift away from each other. Misunderstandings start to arise and Lilly’s desire to build a family slowly turns vague as the couple continues to face troubles. Lilly must save their relationship before it’s too late.



The book beautifully details the adage “Love conquers all” as it depicts the protagonist’s struggle to overcome the challenges and how the couple weathered the odds with the love for each other in their minds. The pace of the story beautifully reveals to the readers that despite the trials, love is powerful. If you enjoy heartwarming character interaction and beautifully-told love story, this book is a must-read.



“Mind and Heart” will be exhibited in the upcoming 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair which will take place on October 11, 2017.



“Mind and Heart”

Written by Linda Windland

Published by Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Agency, LLC

Published date May 10, 2016

Paperback price $15.89

About the author

Linda Windland was born in southern Illinois. During the last 30 years, she dedicated her time and worked as a registered nurse. After retirement, her passion in writing was kindled by a previous English teacher with a contagious vision of creativity. The book, “Mind and Heart,” is her second work.